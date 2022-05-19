By Chad Augedahl
Softball head coach
T
he Lady Warriors had a 3 game slate last week, beginning at Lewison on Monday.
Cal/SG jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first with an inside the park homerun by Emily Ideker. Paige Klug then reached on an error and Teagan Lange singled to left to advance Klug to third. Amber Stemper then put the ball in play to score Klug on a fielder’s choice to go up 2-0. The Warriors would add 4 more in the second with a single by Madisyn Tessmer followed by a walk. Emily Ideker then proceeded to triple to score two runs. Paige Klug doubled to score Ideker and Teagan Lange doubled to score Klug making it a 6-0 lead. Two more runs would be added in the third. Lydia Jennings singled and Braelyn Lange would get on base from a walk. Madisyn Tessmer doubled to the gap to score both. As the Warriors entered the fourth with an 8-0 lead, Lewison would score 3 runs to cut the margin, but the Warriors responded with 5 more. Teagan Lange lead off with a single followed by an Amber Stemper homerun to score 2. Lydia Jennings, Annah Anderson and Grace Denstad would all get singles and Brianna Stemper proceeded to double to left center to finish the inning with a 13-3 lead. They would finish the game with a 14-9 win.
Pitchers:
B Lange 3 IP, 7K’s, 2 hits
E Ideker 4 IP, 1K, 2 hits
Leading Hitters:
L Jennings 3-5
A Stemper 2-4, HR
T Lange 3-5
E Ideker 3-5
M Tessmer 2-4
Another game with Lewiston on Thursday would be a different kind of contest, as the game would head to the bottom of the fourth tied 0-0. Teagan Lange would start with a single to left followed by a Lewiston error to put on M. Tessmer. Grace Denstad then lined a double over to center field to break the tie scoring both. Braelyn Lange doubled to left center to score Denstad and A. Stemper drove in Lange with a double of her own to make it 4-0. B. Lange would continue to dominate the mound and keep Lewiston off the scoreboard. The Warriors would add 3 more insurance runs in the sixth. B Lange doubled to left center and Brianna Stemper doubled to right center. E Ideker singled to drive in Stemper and Paige Klug got in on the action with a double of her own to make it 7-0.
Pitcher:
B Lange 7IP, 10k’s, 1 hit
Leading Hitters:
B Lange 2-3
B Stemper 2-4
E Ideker 2-4
Cal/SG traveled to Rushford on Friday in a tight one with the Trojan’s. The Warriors would fall behind 3-1 in the first inning but then grab the lead in the third inning with leadoff singles by E Ideker and P Klug. A. Stemper singled to left to score Klug. L Jennings then singled in a run to tie the game. M. Tessmer then pushed the ball to the right side to give the Lady Warriors a 4-3 lead that they would not relinquish. The fourth inning they would add another with a single by E. Ideker followed by T. Lange single. After A. Stemper walked to load the bases, L .Jennings would hit a deep fly ball to left to score Ideker. In the seventh the Warriors added another insurance run with a Brianna Stemper triple to the gap followed by an Ideker single. B Stemper would complete her game by striking out the last batter to secure the 6-3 win.
Pitcher:
B Stemper 7IP, 8K’s, 7 hits
Leading hitters:
G Denstad 2-3
L Jennings 2-4
P Klug 2-5
B Stemper 2-5
E Ideker 4-4
We are starting to hit the ball but we are not stringing them together like we want to yet. Too many runners being left on base yet, but our defense has been improving. The Ladies are really working hard to improve every week. If we can get everyone healthy before playoffs we will be looking to make some noise.
