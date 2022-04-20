Submitted by Chad Augedahl
Softball Head Coach
The Lady Warriors took to the field Monday night, April 11, to face the La Crescent Lancers.
Caledonia/Spring Grove jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a double by Emily Ideker followed by Paige Klug, who hit a double to drive in Ideker. The Warriors added two more runs in the third inning as Brianna Stemper doubled to the gap followed by an Ideker walk. Klug doubled again to center to drive in another run. Ideker scored on a passed ball to build a 3-0 lead.
Heading to the fifth inning, La Crescent grabbed the lead with two singles and a walk to load the bases. Caledonia had two errors and a clutch hit and the lead changed hands, but not for long, as the Warriors tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a Brianna Stemper single followed by Ideker double to tie the game at 4–4.
Caledonia headed to the bottom of the 7th all notched up and load the bases. With two outs, Amber Stemper stepped to the plate and lined a game winning single to the gap to secure the 5-4 win.
Game stats: Teagan Lange pitched complete game for the win, 9 k’s with only giving up 4 hits.
Lead hitters: Brianna Stemper 2-4; Paige Klug 3-4; Emily Ideker 2-2
Tuesday night, April 12, was a windy night as the Warriors took on Rushford-Peterson for a non-conference matchup.
The Warriors put up a single run in the first and second inning to build a quick 2-1 lead. The bats really woke up heading to the bottom of the third as the Warriors pushed five runs across.
Emily Ideker started with a walk, Teagan Lange hit a single, and Amber Stemper hit a double to left field, scoring Ideker.
Lydia Jennings proceeded to line a single to center field to drive in Stemper. After a walk and error, the Warriors pushed one more run across to build a 7-1 lead.
After surrendering two runs to R-P, the Lady Warriors’ bats stayed hot as Ideker singles followed by a Paige Klug walk. Teagan Lange stepped up to the plate and delivered a huge homerun to deep left field to score three runs. Jennings doubled to the gap, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Madisyn Tessmer to make it 11-3.
The fifth inning was more of the same as Brianna Stemper singled and Ideker singled to move her to third base. Klug singled to score Brianna Stemper. Teagan Lange came to the plate and hit another long homerun to cap a great day at the plate and finish the game at 15-3.
Game stats: Paige Klug and Brianna Stemper combined pitching a 4 hitter.
Leading hitters: Teagan Lange 4-4, 2 HR’s, 6 RBI’s; Lydia Jennings 2-2; Emily Ideker 2-2.
