Caledonia vs. Rushford-Peterson
Warrior softballers sweep double-dipper
(First Game) The Caledonia/Spring Grove Warriors snatched a lead late for a 4-3 victory over the Rushford-Peterson Trojans, on Friday, April 21. Cal/SG trailed 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, when RP’s Lindsey Hoiness induced Paizley Lange to hit into a fielder’s choice, but two runs scored. Braelyn Lange earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for Caledonia/SG. She went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out five.
Game 1 (Warriors Stats) P. Klug, 1 for 2, run scored; K. Hansen, 0 for 2; E. Ideker, 0 for 3, RBI; B. Lange, 1 for 3; M. Morey, 1 for 3; J. Mann, 1 for 2; A. Anderson, 0 for 2; E. Blum, 0 for 0, run scored; P. Lange, 2 for 3, run scored, RBI; A. Augedahl, 1 for 2; Pitcher: B. Lange (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. Trojans Stats: D. Vaughn, 1 for 2; E. Ekern, 0 for 1 run scored; C. Boyum, 0 for 3, run scored; R. Magin, 1 for 3; S. Tesch, 1 for 2, run scored, RBI; Pitcher: L. Hoiness (LP) 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.
(Second Game) The Warriors secured an 18-9 victory, thanks to ten runs in the second inning. The big inning was driven by singles from Braelyn Lange and Mackenzie Morey, a walk by Paige Klug, a triple by Jenna Mann, a groundout by Avery Augedahl, a fielder's choice by Aubrie Klug, and an error on a ball put in play by Kennedy Hansen. Avery Augedahl started and finished the pitching chores for Caledonia. The hurler went five innings, allowing nine runs on six hits and striking out two.
Game 2 (Warriors Stats) P. Klug, 0 for 2, 2 runs scored, RBI; K. Hansen, 0 for 2, run scored, 2 RBI; A. Fruechte, 0 for 1, run scored; E. Ideker, 1 for 2, 3 runs scored; B. Lange, 2 for 2, run scored, 2 RBI; A. Lange, 2 for 2, 2 runs scored; M. Morey, 2 for 3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; J. Mann, 1 for 1, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; E. Blum, 0 for 0, 2 RBI; P. Lange, 0 for 2, run scored; E Hoscheit, 0 for 0, RBI; A. Augedahl, 0 for 3, run scored, 2 RBI; A Klug, 0 for 2, run scored, RBI; A. Anderson, 0 for 1, RBI; Pitcher: A. Augedahl (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
(Trojans Stats) D. Vaughn, 0 for 4; E. Ekern, 2 for 3, run scored, RBI; C. Boyum, 2 for 3, 2 runs scored, RBI; R. Magin, 0 for 3, run scored; S. Tesch, 0 for 2, run scored; T. Schneider, 2 for 3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; L. Hoiness, 0 for 2, run scored; S. Rislove, 0 for 1, run scored; S. Smith, 0 for 2; Pitcher: S. Tesch (LP) 4 IP, 8 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 12 BB, 3 K.
Caledonia vs. Saint Charles
Warriors softball fall to Saints
The Caledonia softball team fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-0 loss to Saint Charles on Tuesday, April 18. Saint Charles took the lead on a single in the first inning. Brenna Koeppel led things off on the rubber for the Saints. She surrendered zero runs on three hits over six innings, striking out ten and walking none. Paige Klug started the game for Caledonia. Klug allowed three hits and six runs over 3 1/3 innings, striking out one. Emily Ideker threw two innings out of the bullpen. Mann and Aubrie Klug each collected one hit to lead Caledonia.
(Warriors Stats) Jenna Mann, 1 for 2; Abrie Klug, 1 for 2, 2B. Pitchers: Paige Klug (L) 3.33 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Emily Ideker 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
(St. Charles Stats) Eva Anderson, 2 for 4, 4 RBI, run scored; Madison Williamson, 2 for 4; Makadyn Gust, 1 for 2, RBI, 3 runs scored; Lauryn Delger, 1 for 4 2 runs scored; Grace Buringa, 2 for 3 run scored; Emma Chuchna, 1 for 1, RBI, run scored; Mya Omdahl, 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel (WP) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.