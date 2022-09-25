Caledonia football dominated Triton Saturday in a 42-0 away win that moved the Warriors to 4-0 on the season.
The Warriors drew first blood and never looked back, as Eric Mauss (No. 24) connected in the end zone on a 10-yard run for Caledonia. The extra point was attempted and made by Kyle Bechtel (No. 11).
Caledonia continued to maintain success on the field and scored three more times in the second quarter. The game heated up when Ethan Stendel (No. 12) threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bechtel. Stendal also went on to score a touchdown on a 76-yard run for the Warriors. Both extra points were attempted and made by Bechtel.
Quarterback Lewis Doyle (No. 1) also reached the end zone toward the end of the second quarter on a 4-yard run for Caledonia. The extra point was attempted and made by Bechtel.
The score at the half was 28-0 Caledonia.
The Warriors scored twice more in the second half. The first occurred in the third quarter, with Doyle throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Bechtel. The second was made in the fourth quarter of the game, as Isaac Blocker (No. 21) connected in the end zone on a 4-yard run for the Warriors. Both extra points were attempted and made by Bechtel.
The final score of the game was 42-0, with Caledonia taking home the win.
Influential players included Mauss and Stendel, who had 59 and 83 total rushing yards respectively. Doyle additionally completed 5 out of 7 attempted passes for 137 yards total, and he ran for 25 yards.
Bechtel had 4 receptions for 100 yards total and Garrett Ness (No. 55) made one sack.
The Warriors remain undefeated heading into a home clash Friday, Sept. 30 with Goodhue.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.