Caledonia football dominated Triton Saturday in a 42-0 away win that moved the Warriors to 4-0 on the season.

The Warriors drew first blood and never looked back, as Eric Mauss (No. 24) connected in the end zone on a 10-yard run for Caledonia. The extra point was attempted and made by Kyle Bechtel (No. 11).

