By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia girls bsketball team took on Rushford-Peterson Friday night, Jan. 29 at home, where they showed a considerable amount of team strength, and the fact that they are a team to be reckoned with this year. Warriors won over the Trojans 64-31.
Caledonia had a pretty good strategy right after tip off, which tipped possession to the Warriors. Their first point was by Lyza Hoscheit for two points, but pretty close to the three-point line. Ava Privet followed with a drive to the basket and scored.
Where the Warriors excelled over the Trojans was pressuring the them on the way down the court. The Trojans could barely make it to their side of the court without being squeezed to the sideline, and leaving their players scrambling to find an open teammate while being guarded by at least two Warriors.
The Warriors were also quick with forcing turnovers or gaining steals in the first half. Caledonia led 16-4 with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Contributing points were Alexis Schroeder with 8 points, Ava Privet with 21 points and 3 three-point goals, Paige Klug with 5 points and 1 three-point goal, and Lyza Hoscheit with 10 points and 1 three-point goal (see stats below).
Caledonia also found success in their three-point shots, of which six were successful.
Caledonia 64, Rushford-Peterson 31
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (31)
Emarie Jacobson 4 P; Alayna Helgemoe 4 P; Lily Thompson 2 P; Hannah Ronnenberg 2 P; Kaylee Ruberg 15 P, 1 3-PT; Isabelle Olson 4 P.
CALEDONIA (64)
Alexis Schroeder 8 P; Ava Privet 21 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tayler Kohlmeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 7 P; Michelle Burt 1 P; Maria Ness 4 P; Kailey Banse 3 P; Lyza Hoscheit 10 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Ideker 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 32, RP 11.
Free throws: RP 6-8, CAL 4-9.
Three-point goals: RP 1, CAL 6.
Caledonia vs. P-E-M
Warrior girls basketball took a dive last week in their record, with a loss to P-E-M, 62-47.
Alexis Schroeder recorded 9 points and 3 three-point goals for the Warriors, while Ava Privet scored 10 points and landed 2 three-point goals. Lyza Hoscheit contributed a three-point goal as well as 8 points.
At half time, the Warriors were on the Bulldogs’ tail with a score of 34-28.
CALEDONIA (47)
Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 3 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 2 P; Ava Privet 10 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 4 P; Amber Stemper 1 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 0 P; Jovial King 4 P; Michelle Burt 0 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Kailey Banse 6 P; Lyza Hoscheit 8 P, 1 3-PT; Madisyn Tessmer 1 P.
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (62)
Macy Holtz 29 P, 2 3-PT; Alyx Doughty 11 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Nelson 0 P; Chloe Tlougan 2 P; Halie Lehnertz 0 P; Abby O’Reilly 10 P; Lauren Rott 10 P; Delaney Newcomb 0 P; Claire Bennett 0 P; Saydie Clark 0 P.
Halftime: PEM 34, CAL 28.
Free throws: CAL 7-9, PEM 17-26.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, PEM 3.
