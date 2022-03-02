Caledonia/Houston wrestlers made a strong showing at the Class 1A Section Championships for individuals last week, sending five Warriors on to the state tournament.
Returning state champion Brandon Ross was back, winning the 126 pound division. Ross (17-1) missed a portion of the season after incurring a knee injury, but the senior standout reappeared just in time for the Section meet for individuals, defeating Bolton Thesing of Dover-Eyota in the first place match. Ross won all the marbles in Minnesota Class A at 120 pounds in 2021 after making his mark as a state runner-up in 2020.
Sophomore Owen Denstad (42-4) is also going to state, winning the 132 pound division. Denstad wrestled at 126 last year, taking fourth in that season’s State Prelims. This time around he defeated Grady Eaton of Dover-Eyota in the first-place match.
Talented junior Ayden Goetzinger (31-7) won the 195 pound division, defeating Tyler Mix of Dover-Eyota.
Each of the eight sections sends their top two finishers to the State Tournament for individuals.
Freshman Braxton Lange (30-15) earned his ticket to state, taking second place at 106 pounds in the wrestleback match with Masyn Hanson of Kenyon-Wanamingo. Junior Tucker Ginther (31-8) is also heading back to the State Tournament after winning the second-place wrestleback over Donavon Felton of Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland. This will be his fourth appearance at State.
Four other C/H wrestlers also came oh-so close to a state berth, winning third place at the section meet. Those included junior Simon Seymour (26-19) at 120, sophomore Isaac Blocker (41-7) at 138, junior Cory Scanlan (26-15) at 152, and junior Eric Mauss (27-17) at 182.
The Minnesota State Championships will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 3rd through the 5th. The first round of the Individual Tournament (Session 3) will take place on Friday, March 4th beginning at 9 a.m. The quarterfinals/wrestlebacks round begins that afternoon, and the quarterfinals/semifinals continues the following day.
