aledonia/Spring Grove track and field athletes have qualified to compete in six events at the 2022 Section 1A Championship meet.
Their Section 1A Sub-Section Track and Field meet took place at Winona on May 26. The top three places in individual events and the top two relays teams advanced to the section finals along with those attaining section standard times/distances. In addition, the top eight finishers (best times/distances) from all four subsection meets automatically advance.
Warrior Chris Pieper took the top seed at the Section Championships in high jump, clearing 6-03. The talented senior competed in the event at the State Tournament last year. Teammate Ethan Stendel also advanced to the Section Championships in high jump, grabbing the No. 6 seed.
Sophomore Josh Beardmore qualified in the 100 meter dash. He had the fourth-best seed time in the four Subsection meets, advancing to the upcoming Section Championships with a time of 11.38.
The Caledonia/Spring Grove boys 4x100 meter relay team advanced to the section meet with the fourth-best seed time recorded at the subs. That team included Reid Bjerke, Eric Mauss, Owen Staggemeyer and Josh Beardmore.
The C/SG boys 4x200 meter relay team had the third-best seed time, and will also compete at Triton. Members included Eli Staggemeyer, Eric Mauss, Fischer Wait and Josh Beardmore.
In the 200 meter dash, two Warriors advanced to the Section meet. Fischer Wait had the sixth-best time, while Eric Mauss recorded the seventh-best. Twelve athletes will vie for a trip to State in that event.
Wait also advanced to the Section 1A Championship meet in the 400 meter dash event, with the fifth-best time recorded in the subs.
The 1A Section Championship meet takes place at Triton on Tuesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 2.
