By Brad Augedahl
T
he Warriors had another busy week on the ball field with 4 home games. They kicked off the week with a tilt vs. the Viroqua Blackhawks. Viroqua scored a pair of runs in the first and two more in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Garrett Konz then lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Warriors, recently moved up from the JV team and this would be his first varsity at bat. He launched a towering homerun over the leftfield fence to finally get Caledonia on scoreboard. The Warriors would close the gap to 4-3 on a Kyle Bechtel single in the fourth and another Bechtel RBI single in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Viroqua claimed the 4-3 win.
Brady Augedahl took the loss, throwing 5 innings, giving up 2 ER’s and striking out 4. Drew Yahnke pitched the final 2 innings, allowing no runs and 4 K’s. Bechtel lead the offense with a pair of hits and 2 RBI’s.
Caledonia welcomed Rochester Lourdes to town on Tuesday, May 17th. Lourdes started hot and scored 3 unearned runs in the first inning on a pair of Warrior errors. They then added another run in the fifth to increase the lead to 4-0 and the Warriors bats were silent all game as the game ended by the 4-0 final.
Thane Meiners took the loss, throwing 4 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 6. Tristan Augedahl threw 2 innings, striking out 4 and Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final frame.
Up next was the La Crescent Lancers on Thursday, May 19th. Brady Augedahl lead off the bottom of the first with a single, advanced to second on a Thane Meiners groundout and scored on an Ayden Goetzinger single for a 1-0 lead. But La Crescent tied it up in the third with a run of their own. Brady Augedahl again lead off the third inning with a single, Goetzinger followed with a hit and Bechtel drew a walk to load the bases. Augedahl scored on a passed ball and Goetzinger would score on a Gabe Morey SAC fly as the Warriors now led 3-1. Ben Stemper would walk to lead off the sixth inning and eventually scored on a passed ball to compete the scoring in the 4-1 Warriors victory.
Tristan Augedahl picked up the win, throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing only 1 hit and striking out 10. Ayden Goetzinger picked up the save, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings. Brady Augedahl and Ayden Goetzinger each had a pair of hits, Ben Stemper added a double, Hunter Goetzinger chipped in with a single and Garrett Konz would walk in all 3 of his at bats.
Lewiston-Altura completed the week by coming to town for the Friday, May 20th game. Brady Augedahl lead off the bottom of the first with a single, Kyle Bechtel followed with an RBI double and Bechtel scored on a Gabe Morey base hit for a 2-0 Warrior lead. Ben Stemper lead off the bottom of the second with a walk. , and Garrett Konz reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Brady Augedahl then hit an RBI groundout and Thane Meiners followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. Bechtel and Morey started another rally in the third by starting with base hits. Both runners would eventually score on RBI groundouts and the Warriors lead 6-0 after three innings. In the fourth, Hunter Goetzinger cracked a double and scored on a Tucker Ginther base hit to push the lead to 7-1. Caledonia completed the scoring in the sixth on singles by Augedahl and Bechtel and a double by Meiners for the 9-1 win.
Meiners picked up the win, throwing 6 innings and striking out 8. Brady Augedahl struck out two in the final inning. The Warriors banged out 13 hits on the night. Bechtel had 3, Meiners, Morey and Augedahl had 2 each. Bechtel, Morey and Meiners each had 2 RBI’s. The Warriors finished the week with a 12-7 record. They will host a first round playoff game on Wednesday May 25th at 5:00.
