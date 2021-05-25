By Brad Augedahl
Head Coach
A busy five game slate for the Warriors baseball team this week started off with a home doubleheader against La Crescent on Monday, May 17th.
In game one, Caledonia had senior Devin Vonderohe on the mound. Devin made quick work of the Lancers in the first three innings and the Warriors failed to score also as they came up to bat in the home half of the third inning in a scoreless game. Then Thane Meiners drew a one out walk to bring up Austin Klug. Klug smashed a fastball into the wind and over the fence in leftfield for a 2 run HR to put the Warriors in front 2-0. That would be all the runs needed for Vonderohe as he pitched a great complete game (one hitter) as the Warriors took game 1 by the 2-0 final. Vonderohe also had 9 K’s in the game. Casey Schultz and Meiners each had 2 hits to lead the offense, Klug added the HR and 2 RBI’s.
The Warriors were the visitors for the second game as Austin Klug started the top of the first with a one out walk. He would steal 2nd base and score on a Casey Schultz RBI single to put the Warriors up 1-0. Thane Meiners was called upon to start the second game, and he started right where Vonderohe left off, keeping the Lancers off the scoreboard through the first four innings. Ayden Goetzinger led off the fifth inning for Caledonia with a walk. He advanced to second on an Ely Ranzenberger groundball and eventually scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead. Vonderohe would walk to lead off the seventh inning, steal second and also score on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead. Meiners finished off the Lancers in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts and also pitched a complete game, only allowing 2 hits, while striking out 11 in the 3-0 victory.
The Warriors traveled to Lewiston the very next night to battle the Cardinals. Lewiston took a quick 3-0 lead after one inning. Caledonia answered in the third inning. Austin Klug lead off with a triple, Jake Staggemeyer walked and stole second and both runners scored on a Casey Schultz single. The Warriors then took the lead in the fourth inning. Ayden Goetzinger got beaned to start the inning. Klug would follow with a single, Staggemeyer walked to load the bases and Andrew Kunelius delivered a base hit for the 5-3 lead. The Warriors did not play their normal solid defense on this night though as they committed many costly errors that allowed Lewiston to score 10 unearned runs as Lewiston would come back to defeat Caledonia 13-6. Tristan Augedahl was the starting pitcher, he pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out 5. Goetzinger pitched the final 2 2/3 innings. Meiners, Klug and Kunelius would all have 2 hits to pace the offense, and Schultz and Kunelius both had a pair of RBI’s.
The Warriors played host to Rushford Peterson on Thursday, May 20th. Starting pitcher Austin Klug struck out a pair of Trojans in a scoreless first inning as the Warriors came up to bat. Klug would start the inning with a one out base hit and quickly steal second base. Jake Staggemeyer walked and Casey Schultz cracked an RBI single to score Klug. Staggemeyer then scored on a error as Caledonia lead 2-0 after one inning. Brady Augedahl started off the second inning with a single. Gabe Morey followed with a walk. Ayden Goetzinger hit an groundball to short stop and the Trojans made a play on Augedahl at home but an errant throw allowed him to score. Thane Meiners hit a SAC fly to score Jermiah Jacobson who was running for Morey. Jake Staggemeyer then followed with and RBI single to push the lead to 5-0. After Klug shut out the Trojans for the first 2 innings, Brady Augedahl got called upon to finish the game on the mound. The Warriors would add three more runs in the 4th inning on hits by Kunelius and Augedahl and walks to Vonderohe and Goetzinger. Augedahl kept the Trojans off the scoreboard thru the fifth inning and the Warriors came to bat needing just a pair of runs to end the game by the run rule. Meiners started the rally with a single, stole second and scored on a Klug base hit. Klug would then steal second and score on a Kunelius hit to end the game with the 10-0 final score.
Klug and Augedahl combined to no hit the Trojans on the night. Klug pitched 2 innings, striking out 4 to pick up the win. Augedahl pitched the final 3 innings and struck out 7. Klug, Staggemeyer, Augedahl and Kunelius all had 2 hits to lead the offense.
Caledonia ended the busy week by hosting Holmen on Friday, May 21st. Vonderohe would again be called upon to start this one, and held Holmen off the scoreboard in the first inning. Thane Meiners started the Warrior half of the inning with a single and came around to score on a Jake Staggemeyer double for a 1-0 lead. That score would remain until the Caledonia came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Austin Klug got hit by a pitch to start the inning. He then stole second and scored on a Casey Schultz base hit to push the lead to 2-0. Vonderohe made sure that was enough runs and he pitched his second complete game shutout of the week, allowing only 1 hit and striking out 5. The Warriors finished the week with a 16-3 record.
