By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors boys basketball team saw a fast-paced state quarterfinal game on Wednesday night, March 31, where they overtook the St. Croix Prep Academy Lions 81-52.
Sam Privet had the first point for the Warriors but the Lions responded with a tough defense right away, putting pressure on the Warriors almost at the halfcourt line. Then they responded with their first 3-point shot.
Both teams had a lot of fast skill and action in the first half. The Warriors worked hard for rebounds on every play. It was easy enough for them to get the ball to Privet, who stood guard under the basket.
The Lions did have a tricky offense for the Warriors to work through at first, but they quickly figured it out and put their classic defense on, keeping as tight as possible on Lion players.
The Warriors stayed in the lead with the Lions just barely hanging on. This lasted until the Warriors pulled away at 21 points and held the Lions to 16 points.
Caledonia went on a scoring run with a score and three-point shot by Jackson Koepke and more 3-point shots by Privet. Halftime score was 40-29.
The Lions attempted to start out strong in the second half, which got them a point, but the Warriors took it away again, getting 6 points in almost 2 minutes. An attempt at pressuring the Warriors on half court press was also not successful.
The Warriors claimed the game when they were far enough ahead at 48-36, and after that, they were playing their game. Casey Schultz got in a 3-point shot while teammate Andrew Kunelius slam dunked near the end of the game. Final score was 81-52.
The Warriors face Minneapolis North on Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at the Target Center. They met Minneapolis North last year in a non-conference game where they won in overtime, 85-83.
Caledonia 81, St. Croix Prep 52
ST. CROIX PREP (52)
Sam Johnson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Metcalf 23 P, 3 3-PT; Andrew Howard 9 P; Teige Lethert 9 P, 1 3-PT; Peyton Gremmels 2 P; Bjorn Benson 2 P.
CALEDONIA (81)
Jackson Koepke 22 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Casey Schultz 11 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 17 P, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 6 P; Ja’Shon Simpson 2 P, 6 R; Sam Privet 21 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Thane Meiners 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 40, SCP 29.
Free throws: SCP 7-9, CAL 13-17.
Three-point goals: SCP 5, CAL 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.