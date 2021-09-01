By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia volleyball team opened their 2021 campaign with a pair of road trips last week, defeating both Winona Senior High and Orono.
Thursday’s trip to Winona resulted in a 3-0 victory for the Warriors, winning handily 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 in their opening match.
“The girls served 94% in this match and had six aces and only four errors,” Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke reported. “This was a huge key for us, being able to put pressure on them consistently throughout the night. They have a very high level Libero, who I believe is going to Jamestown College to play after graduation, so serving was going to play a very big factor in this match and I was very proud of our girls, how we competed from the line.”
Koepke said that hitting percentages were alright for an August opening match, but the Warriors have set their sights on improving that figure.
“As a team we hit .140 which is a number we will continue to try to get up into the mid 200s,” the coach noted. “The girls are working hard on some technical things right now to improve that number, but for the first match of the year it’s on the plus side. Every girl on the team had great energy whether the girls were on the court or off, they were cheering and supporting each other. These girls have amazing energy - each every one of them - and we were very proud of all of them.”
Traveling to the Breakdown Classic in Hopkins on Saturday, August 28, Caledonia defeated a scrappy bunch of Spartans from Long Lake (Orono) 25-22, 25-22, 25-14.
“We were hoping to get a highly competitive match and Orono gave us just that,” Koepke reported. “They serve tough, they played tough defense, and they had some strong attackers. I was just so proud of how our girls struggled early in each of the first two sets with some of our techniques but just kept working, kept being coachable, kept cheering, kept supporting everyone, and were able to grind it out in the first two sets. We were down 11-17 in the second set and just kept working hard.
“Our percentages were a little bit lower in this match, but we had some timely service runs. It was one of the better blocking matches I have seen in a while. We had 15 stuff blocks which is quite high. A lot of our kids focused at the net on the right things and jumping at the right time, getting their hands over, and it was pretty impressive. We also made a number of really amazing run downs on some balls that were off the court. With those efforts, your players just really keep your momentum and energy going. We are proud of the girls for our start, and will keep working on getting better this week to prepare for Cotter and La Crescent.”
After this issue went to press, Caledonia was set to travel to Cotter for an Aug. 31 match with the Ramblers. Two days later, the Warriors are scheduled to host La Crescent at 7:15 p.m.
