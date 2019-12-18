By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors fell to Fillmore Central, 56035.
THe Warriors were led in scoring by Paige Klug who scored 14 points. They trailed at half-time, 34-19.
Fillmore Central 56,
Caledonia 35
FILLMORE CENTRAL (56)
Kammry Broadwater 6 P; Kassidy Broadwater 10 P; Hope Sexton 9 P, 3 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ashlyn Simon 2 P; Emma Breitshprecher 13 P; Kandace Sikkink 13 P.
CALEDONIA (35)
Alexis Schroeder 7 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Jennings 4 P; Kailey Banse 2 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 6 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P.
Halftime: FC 34, CAL 19.
Free throws: FC 6-10, CAL 4-8.
Three-point goals: FC 4, CAL 7.
Alexis Schroeder accounted for nearly all of the 19 points the Warriors could muster against a tough Goodhue team. Schroeder score 11 total points to lead the Warriors in scoring on a frustrating night for the team.
Goodhue 66, Caledonia 19
GOODHUE (66)
Emily Doerhoefer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Ryan 3 P; Torrie Rehder 8 P; Tori Miller 7 P; Elissa Lodermeier 12 P, 3 3-PT; Arianna Thomforde 4 P; Hannah Gadient 7 P; Brooke Buck 2 P; Anika Schafer 4 P; Darby Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Joslyn Carlson 11 P.
CALEDONIA (19)
Alexis Schroeder 11 P, 2 3-PT; Haley Jennings 3 P; Kailey Banse 1 P; Paige Klug 4 P.
Halftime: GOOD 36, CAL 9.
Free throws: GOOD 5-13, CAL 5-9.
Three-point goals: GOOD 5, CAL 2.
Warriors lose close one
to Waukon
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Warriors traveled south into Iowa where they battled against Waukon.
The game was a back and forth affair with the Warriors falling 46-45 in the end.
This week:
The Warriors host Saint Charles on Thursday, Dec. 19. They are next in action on Thursday, Dec. 26 vs. Lanesboro.
They host a girl/boy double header against Jackson County Central on Monday, Dec. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.