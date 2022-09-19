The Caledonia Warriors volleyball team took on the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at home Thursday, Sept 15 and came away with a four-set win.
The Warriors hit the ground running and won their first set 25-14. The second set was close, ultimately ending with Lewiston-Altura winning 26-24. The Cardinals could not hold on, however, and the Warriors took home the ultimate victory, winning sets three and four at 25-13 and 25-17 respectively.
Influential players included Aubrie Klug (No. 5) with 15 digs and Logan Koepke (No. 6) with nine digs and one ace. Alexis Schroeder (No. 22) also walked away with six digs and one ace.
Jovial King (No. 12) took home most assists, completing 22 out of an attempted 52. King had one ace.
Emma Rommes (No. 27) walked away with nine assists out of an attempted 35, as well as five digs. Paige Klug (No. 19) had two assists out of five attempts and two digs.
Caledonia’s overall serving percentage was 90.8%.
Caledonia vs. Cannon Falls
The Caledonia Warriors varsity volleyball team took on Cannon Falls in an away match Monday, Sept. 12. Caledonia lost that one in four sets.
The first set was won by Cannon Falls at 25-16. The Warriors came back, however, and won the second set 25-23. Unfortunately, Caledonia could not hold on and ultimately lost the third and fourth sets, 25-16 and 25-19 respectively.
Influential players included: Jovial King (No. 12) with 17 assists out of an attempted 48, as well as three digs. Emma Rommes (No. 27) had 16 assists out of an attempted 61, as well as three digs.
Logan Koepke (No. 6) led the match with an ending total of 14 digs. Aubrie Klug (No. 5) followed closely behind with 10 total digs, as did Emme Kittleson (No. 9) with nine total digs.
Caledonia’s final serving percentage was 88.3%.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
