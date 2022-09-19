cal volleyball 1.jpg

Logan Koepke (No. 6) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.

The Caledonia Warriors volleyball team took on the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at home Thursday, Sept 15 and came away with a four-set win.

The Warriors hit the ground running and won their first set 25-14. The second set was close, ultimately ending with Lewiston-Altura winning 26-24. The Cardinals could not hold on, however, and the Warriors took home the ultimate victory, winning sets three and four at 25-13 and 25-17 respectively.

cal volleyball 2.jpg

Alexis Schroeder (No. 22) serves for the Caledonia Warriors.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments