By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts hosted their second meet of the season on Thursday, February 11. The event was a triangular, with athletes from Byron and La Crescent competing along with the Warriors.
The C/SG varsity earned 31.575 points on vault, 21.525 on uneven bars, 25.225 on balance beam, and 28.850 on floor exercise, for a total of 107.175. Byron totaled 129.50, and La Crescent 123.825.
Warrior Braelyn Lange scored 29.450 points in the All-Around, earning marks of 8.050 on vault, 6.825 on bars, 6.875 on beam, and 7.70 on floor. Two teammates placed well, too. Cameryn Kruse totaled 26.550 points (7.80 on vault, 6.075 on bars, 5.975 on beam, and 6.70 on floor). Brianna Johnson garnered 8.175 points on vault, 4.275 on bars, 5.975 on beam, and 7.20 on floor, for a total all-around score of 25.625.
The top All-Around score went to Amber Roble of Byron, who totaled 33.50 points.
Tn the JV rounds, Caledonia totaled 75.50 team points. Byron scored 126.75, and La Crescent 89.30. Sabrina Lisota and Camryn Klug both recorded excellent vault scores for the junior varsity, earning 7.55 and 7.50 points respectively.
