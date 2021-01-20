By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers kicked off their 2021 season on January 14, traveling to Decorah to take on a couple of Iowa squads.
Warriors head coach Shay Mahoney noted that his grapplers were at a bit of disadvantage since Iowa wrestlers have been training and competing for weeks while Minnesota schools have been closed to in-person workouts and matches. Even so, C/H wrestlers gained some valuable experience and showed promise.
“We knew that (the Iowa teams had a head start), and we talk to the boys about fighting, competing, and earning the respect from these wrestlers,” Mahoney said. “I was happy, our guys made offensive attacks in nearly every match. Versus Decorah there were a number of close matches that were fun to watch...”
Taking on Waverly-Shell Rock (a team recently ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 3), the Warriors were out-pointed 63-12. The Go-Hawks have won multiple state championships in the last 20 years, and have even appeared in national rankings, Mahoney reported. But after getting pins at 106 and 113, WSR showed some chinks in their armor. Top-ranked in Iowa, Bailey Roybal only managed a 9-2 decision over Owen Denstad at 120, then Warrior Brandon Ross pinned Go-Hawk Dylan Stockdale. Ryder Block, a top-ranked Iowa wrestler at 132, got a technical fall over Isaac Blocker, but C/H standout Tucker Ginther pinned Robert Poyner at 145. Caledonia forfeited 170.
The matches versus Decorah High School were closer, with the hosts winning 39-30. Some highlights for CH fans included a pin at 113 for Gavin Platz (at 0:31), decisions by Owen Denstad and Brandon Ross, a win by Owen Blocker at 195 (DQ), and a pin by Dameriz Davis at 285 (0:56). Decorah forfeited at 120.
Caledonia/Houston competed at the Winona triangular on Saturday, January 16. C/H defeated Winona/Winona Cotter by an undisclosed score, and lost to Northfield 46-15.
“We were light handed with some hopefully short term injuries to our upper weights,” Mahoney reported.
“The matches we had with Northfield I felt we wrestled hard. Isaac Blocker had a nice win against a highly ranked wrestler. A couple of the matches we lost we scored more points in the third period, which shows the kids are competing through the whole match which can be tough. And Winona has a small rooster, (so) we were able to win that dual. I think we looked better than in Decorah and hopefully can get everyone healthy this week.”
No individual scores from the Winona meet were available as this issue went to press.
