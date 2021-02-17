By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia boys basketball team wouldn’t even let La Crescent-Hokah get started in the home game on Feb. 9 where the Warriors won 84-58.
The Warriors started on a strong offense, quickly gaining six points in the first two minutes. On the offense, the Lancers barely made it to their own half of the court, as they were quickly halted by a strong Warrior defense.
That didn’t sit well with the Lancers. First they tried a long pass down the court, only to be saved by a Lancer player from going out of bounds, then only to fall in the hands of senior forward Casey Schultz.
When they couldn’t pass over the Warriors, the Lancers got rough and tough, sparking a few kerfuffles over the ball with junior guard Jackson Koepke and senior forward Sam Privet.
After a few tussles over the ball, the game calmed down, and the Lancers managed to break out to 12 points, finally sinking a 3-point shot. By then, the Warriors had 35 points.
For their part, the Lancers did cause a bit of disruption in a few Warrior offensive plays, though it wasn’t easy.
Most of the disrupting was done by the Warriors in the Lancers’ offensive plays by either knocking the ball out of their hands, intercepting passes or just stealing. Half time score was 48-20.
The second half saw the Lancers using more 3-pointers for points and also driving into the basket and posting on the baseline, only to be met by a nest of Warriors.
Caledonia 84, La Crescent 58
LA CRESCENT (58)
Parker McQuin 15 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Einerwold 2 P; Tony Haack 6 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Bills 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cody Kowalski 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cam Manske 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Reider 2 P; Carter Todd 8 P; Jaden Einerwold 6 P; Elliot Bauer 4 P; Jameson Elsen 3 P.
CALEDONIA (84)
Casey Schultz 6 P; Andrew Kunelius 15 P, 3 3-PT; Jackson Kopek 5 P; Chris Pieper 4 P; Devin Vonderohe 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Privet 18 P; Thanke Meiners 12 P; Lewis Doyle 11 P, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 6 P; Kyle Bechtal 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 48, LAC 20.
Free throws: LAC 9-13, CAL 13-23. Three-point goals: LAC 5, CAL 5.
