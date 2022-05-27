he Caledonia girls golf team hosted La Crescent-Hokah at Ma Cal Grove County Club on Monday, May 16, defeating the Lancers 214-227. Meet medalist honors were shared by Warrior Miranda Schroeder and Alyssa Tollefson of La Crescent, both of whom carded a 51.
Two days later both the boys and girls golf teams competed at the Three Rivers Conference meet, held at Eastwood Golf Course (Rochester). The Caledonia girls finished second (398) out of six competing teams, behind Fillmore Central (366). The Warrior boys took eighth place among 10 programs, with a team total of 420. La Crescent-Hokah won the team title with a score of 317, followed by Fillmore Central (349).
On the individual score cards, Warrior Libby Jilek took fifth place with a total of 96, followed by teammate Miranda Schroeder (97). Lexie Hoscheit tied for 12th, shooting 100. The meet medalist was Lily Sullivan of St. Charles (82), with Chloe Morem of Fillmore Central claiming the runner-up position with a score of 87.
The meet medalist for the gents was Jake Fishbaugher of Fillmore Central, who carded a 70. Andrew Hoiness of Rushford-Peterson and Ben Kerska of La Crescent-Hokah tied for the runner-up spot, shooting rounds of 76. Evan Hawkins recorded the low round for Caledonia, taking 17th place on the leader board with a round of 94.
