By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Unconventional times lead to unconventional places for football summer workouts, but a sense of familiarity is exactly what the Caledonia Warriors football team needed.
A pastoral setting on a farm field mowed and marked out, teammates and coaches were able to conduct summer workouts on Randy King’s field. King mowed and marked out the shortened field for the Warriors.
Though it was not their typical high school stadium where the gridders shine, Warriors Head Coach Carl Fruechte said it’s helpful to get back to a summer sports routine.
“The boys want to be together, the girls want to be together,” he said. “I’m more worried about mental health.”
The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March cancelled the spring sports season for Minnesota, and put students into distance learning for the remainder of the school year. Fruechte, along with spring coaches, said they fielded calls from players and parents.
“It was a good thing. They were reaching out and talking to us about what’s bugging them,” he said. “We’re just trying to talk them through it. We teach them about handling adversity, it’s ok to be frustrated. They have to find a positive outlet to get emotions out.”
Getting together for summer workouts seemed to help players’ mental health, as teammates were excited to be together again, Fruechte commented.
In addition to keeping mental health in check, the team has also been talking about hygiene and wellness including eating and drinking right.
Though the team plans to switch to the high school field in July as soon as they’re ready, the rural field works just as well when it comes to workouts, developing leadership skills and having a positive activity during a troubling time.
“I’m really impressed with the kids,” Fruechte said. “It’s a unique time in our history right now. We’re really proud of them for how they’re handling it and hope that continues into the fall.”
If a normal season takes place in the fall, the Warriors look to return to a 68-consecutive win streak and five straight Class AA state titles.
Minnesota State High School League approved a June 15 start date for summer training, but what a fall season may look like is uncertain. The league is following the latest guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, Center for Disease and Control and Gov. Tim Walz’s office.
