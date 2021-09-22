Cal FB_Thane Meiners
Thane Meiners carries the ball with a sharp eye on opponents.

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors met rival Gophers on the grid iron Friday night, Sept. 17, at home, taking a loss 30-0.

The Warriors held the Gophers to no score in the first quarter. Defensively, Caledonia had 41 tackles on Chatfield, with Tucker Ginther and Ayden Goetzinger having seven each.

Offensively, Caledonia had 31 yards in receiving, 29 yards rushing and 30 yards passing. Stats were not available for Chatfield.

The Gophers ran away with the score in the second and third quarters, scoring two touchdowns each, and a final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Warriors are scheduled to meet Lewiston-Altura on the road, Sept. 24.

