By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors met rival Gophers on the grid iron Friday night, Sept. 17, at home, taking a loss 30-0.
The Warriors held the Gophers to no score in the first quarter. Defensively, Caledonia had 41 tackles on Chatfield, with Tucker Ginther and Ayden Goetzinger having seven each.
Offensively, Caledonia had 31 yards in receiving, 29 yards rushing and 30 yards passing. Stats were not available for Chatfield.
The Gophers ran away with the score in the second and third quarters, scoring two touchdowns each, and a final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Warriors are scheduled to meet Lewiston-Altura on the road, Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.