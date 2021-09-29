By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia didn’t go down without a fight on Friday night, Sept. 24, in an away game against Lewiston-Altura. They took a loss 21-14.
The Warriors started out strong with a pass from quarterback Lewis Doyle to Jackson Koepke for a 4-yard gain and a touchdown. The two point conversion was good, with a play by Doyle and Koepke again.
The Cardinals came back with a 59-yard gain and touchdown, also gaining the extra point. The Cardinals scored again in the second quarter, bringing the score to 14-8.
Both teams were in gridlock in the third quarter and held each other to no score.
The Cardinals claimed the first touchdown in the fourth quarter, with an extra point, moving their side of the score up to 21.
Warriors got the last touchdown of the game in with a 2-yard gain by Doyle, but not getting the extra point, ending their score at 14.
Offensively, Caledonia had a total of 141 passing yards, 145 rushing yards and 138 receiving yards. Defensively, Caledonia had 51 tackles.
This week, the Warriors are on the road at Goodhue, on Friday, Oct. 1.
