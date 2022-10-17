The Caledonia Warriors football team took on St. Charles in an away game Friday, Oct. 14 and dominated play on the way to a 46-14 victory.

The first points of the night were scored by the Warriors in the second quarter, as Ethan Stendel (No. 12) threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) for a 24 yards. Getting hot, Stendel scored soon after on a 6-yard touchdown run. Both extra points were attempted and made by Bechtel.

