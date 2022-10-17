The Caledonia Warriors football team took on St. Charles in an away game Friday, Oct. 14 and dominated play on the way to a 46-14 victory.
The first points of the night were scored by the Warriors in the second quarter, as Ethan Stendel (No. 12) threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) for a 24 yards. Getting hot, Stendel scored soon after on a 6-yard touchdown run. Both extra points were attempted and made by Bechtel.
St. Charles answered back, scoring a touchdown off the kickoff with an 81-yard return. The extra point was also attempted and made, putting the scoreboard at 14-7 Caledonia.
Continuing in the second, the Warriors dominated and scored three more times. The first was a defensive touchdown scored by Eric Mauss (No. 24); he picked up and returned a fumble for 50 yards. The second was a touchdown run by Owen Denstad (No. 20) for 7 yards. Both extra points were unsuccessful.
The third touchdown was off a pass from Stendel to B. Knutson (No. 42) for 75 yards, with the extra point made by Bechtel, putting the score at 33-7.
Rounding out the quarter, St. Charles scored one more touchdown on a 3-yard run, with the extra point good.
The score at the half was 33-14, Caledonia.
The Warriors scored twice more in the third and fourth quarters. Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the third, and Stendel threw a touchdown pass to Denstad in the fourth, also for a gain of 11 yards.
One of the two extra points was successful, putting the final score at 46-14.
Influential players included Mauss, who led the Warriors with 59 total rushing yards, as well as Denstad and Goetzinger who followed close behind with 49 and 45 total rushing yards respectively. Knutson and Betchel also ran away with 75 and 32 total receiving yards.
Caledonia quarterback Stenzel completed seven out of an attempted 12 passes for a total of 141 yards.
Next Game: Caledonia vs. Cannon Falls on Wednesday, Oct. 19 @ 7 p.m.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
