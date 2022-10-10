The Caledonia Warriors took on the Chatfield Gophers in an away game Friday, Oct. 7. In a battle between Class AA No. 1 ranked Chatfield and No. 3 ranked Caledonia, the top ranked squad was able to defend its home field for a 19-6 win.
Chatfield scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The two point conversion was attempted, but unsuccessful, putting the score at 6-0.
The second quarter resulted in no points being scored on either side of the field.
Chatfield scored another touchdown run in the third quarter on an explosive 70-yard play. The two-point conversation was attempted, but again unsuccessful, leaving the score at 12-0.
Finally answering back, Caledonia Warrior Eric Mauss (No. 24) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The two point conversation was attempted by Kyle Bechtel, but was unsuccessful, putting the score at 12-6 Chatfield.
Chatfield quickly responded and scored the last touchdown run of the night, for a gain of 66 yards. The Gophers connected on the extra point for the 19-6 final score.
Mauss led the night for Caledonia with 60 total rushing yards, while Caleb Conniff (No. 10) had 85 total receiving yards for the Warriors.
Quarterback Lewis Doyle (No. 1) completed 14 out of an attempted 24 passes, for 139 total yards, and Jordan Tornstorm (No. 39) made one sack for the Warriors.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
