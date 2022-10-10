The Caledonia Warriors took on the Chatfield Gophers in an away game Friday, Oct. 7. In a battle between Class AA No. 1 ranked Chatfield and No. 3 ranked Caledonia, the top ranked squad was able to defend its home field for a 19-6 win.

Chatfield scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The two point conversion was attempted, but unsuccessful, putting the score at 6-0.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments