By Brad Augedahl
Baseball head coach
T
he Warriors welcomed the undefeated Chatfield Gophers to town for a conference battle on May 3.
After a scoreless top of the first for the Gophers, Brady Augedahl led off the home half of the first with a walk. Jordan Tornstrom also walked and Gabe Morey got beaned to load the bases.
Ayden Goetzinger followed with a 2 RBI single to put the Warriors up 2-0. Kyle Bechtel singled to load the bases again, and Morey scored on a Ben Stemper walk to stake the Warriors to an early 3-0 lead.
Chatfield answered in the next 2 innings by scoring 7 runs on a combination of hits, errors and walks to take a 7-3 lead.
Tucker Ginther walked to lead off the third inning and Hunter Goetzinger singled to score Ginter to cut the lead to 7-4. The Warriors added one more run on an Ayden Goetzinger base hit but Chatfield would hang on for the 8-5 win.
Tristan Augedahl took the loss on the mound, throwing 2.2 innings, striking out 5. Meiners pitched 3 innings, striking out 4 and Brady Augedahl would pitch the last inning. Meiners lead the offense with 3 hits and Ayden Goetzinger chipped in 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.
The Warriors traveled to Winona Cotter to play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 5. Thane Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger hit back-to-back doubles in the first inning for a 1-0 lead.
Ben Stemper led off the second inning with a walk and score on a Hunter Goetzinger double to push the lead to 2-0. The Warriors opened up the game with 5 more runs in the third inning, with the big hits coming from Kyle Bechtel on a 2 RBI single and Hunter Goetzinger on a bases loaded double.
Meiners controlled the game on the mound as he picked up the win in the 8-1 victory. Meiners threw 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 10. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final inning. Goetzinger paced the offense with 3 hits, Meiners and Hunter Goetzinger each had 2 hits and Goetzinger had 4 RBI’s.
In game 2, Brady Augedahl would lead off the first inning with a walk, Thane Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger followed with base hits and Caledonia led 2-0 after the first inning.
Ben Stemper started the second inning with a hit, Hunter Goetzinger also cracked a single and Drew Yahnke followed with an RBI groundout. Brady Augedahl, Ayden Goetzinger, Jordan Tornstrom and Kyle Bechtel also chipped in hits in the big inning as the Warriors pulled away now leading 8-1.
Cotter scored a few late runs, but it wasn’t enough as Caledonia won 10-5. Brady Augedahl picked up the win on the mound, throwing 6.2 innings, striking out 4. Hunter and Ayden Goetzinger both had 2 hits and Kyle Bechtel had 2 RBI’s. Gabe Morey chipped in with a double. The Warriors complete the week with a 7-4 record.
