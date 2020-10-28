By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia volleyball team got some valuable experience last week, but came up short 3-1 in a pair of competitive matches.
On Tuesday, October 20, the Warriors traveled to Rushford-Peterson, where the Trojans out-pointed their guests 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
Some leading performances for Caledonia included: Paige Klug (9 kills, 2 aces), Logan Koepke (17 digs, 7 kills), Sadie Treptow (9 kills with only 3 hitting errors), Lyza Hoscheit (8 kills with only 2 errors), Grace Privet (17 digs), Dana Augedahl (12 digs), Emma Rommes provided 13 assists, while Gracie Heaney set a dozen.
“The girls started well at Rushford taking the first set,” head coach Scott Koepke reported. “After that we struggled with our energy and there also was a lineup sheet error made by myself that cost us in the second set. But after all our struggles that night we still fought back to take a 20-19 lead in the fourth set. From that point on we made some errors which led to the 1-3 finish. We were very proud of the girls, and how they fought back. We learned some things that we need to get better and continue to grow.”
Two days later, the St. Charles Fighting Saints visited Caledonia, winning 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16.
Koepke got 19 digs, 3 aces, and scored 12 kills with just 3 hitting errors. Privet dug 21 times, and served up 2 aces. Augedahl had 13 digs, 10 kills. Klug got 6 kills with just 3 errors. Alysha Heaney scored 6 kills. Hoscheit hit home 5 kills. Rommes dealt 2 aces, got 6 digs, and provided 15 assists. Jovial King set up 18 assists.
“This team had beaten Rushford so we knew this was going to be a night we where needed to compete hard,” coach Koepke said. “We were very happy with our practice on Wednesday, after getting home late Tuesday night. This group is really showing they are consistently ready to work and try to make our team better. St. Charles had some strong attackers and we again came out strong to take the first set. After having chances in each of the next two sets we just came up short.
“We are working to improve our consistency, especially with our attackers and serving the ball in the court. Technically there are a lot of things that need to go right in these areas and the girls are working to improve these skills...
“Our attack efficiency vs. Rushford was .038 and against St. Charles it was .117. We would like our (team) attack efficiency to be about .200 and near .240 by the end of the year. When you are passing to target, setting to good locations, and attacking in the court this number goes up. We are all working hard to achieve this number.”
Caledonia is currently scheduled to travel to Dover-Eyota on Thursday, October 29, with the varsity match starting at 7:15. The Wabasha-Kellogg match previously scheduled for October 26 has been moved to November 9.
