By Brad Augedahl
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia opened up Section playoffs vs. Pine Island on Tuesday July 8th at Hudson Field in Rochester.
Warrior Thane Meiners lead off the top of the first with a walk. Jake Staggemeyer got beaned and both runners scored on an Andrew Kunelius base hit for a 2-0 lead. But Pine Island would add a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score. Caledonia then added a run in the second inning as Brady Augedahl led off with a walk and scored on a Meiners double. The Warriors would add three more runs in the 4th inning as Kyle Bechtel and Devin Vonderohe walked and Augedahl hit an RBI single to score Bechtel. Meiners then hit a single, Austin Klug walked and Kunelius scored them both with a base hit for a 7-3 Caledonia lead. The Warriors would continue to score runs every inning as Casey Schultz and Vonderohe had base hits in the sixth and Staggemeyer had an RBI double in the 7th as Caledonia cruised to the 12-7 victory.
Meiners led the offense going 4-4 for 3 runs. Kunelius had 2 hits and 4 RBI’s and Klug and Staggemeyer each scored 2 runs. Meiners pitched the first 2 innings, striking out one. Augedahl pitched 4 shutout innings, striking out 3 to pick up the win and Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final inning.
With the win the Warriors had to play again right away against Rochester Lourdes. And the winner of this game would advance to the section championship.
Lourdes started the game hot as they scored 2 runs in the first and one more each in the second and third innings for a 4-0 lead. The Warriors could not get anything going on offense the entire game as they ended the game with 6 hits but no runs as Lourdes won the game by the final of 4-0, ending the Warriors season.
Andrew Kunelius led the offense with a pair of hits. Devin Vonderohe pitched a complete game, allowing 6 hits and striking out 4. The Warriors ended the season with a 21-5 record.
