Winning 40-21 against Goodhue and 39-21 against Chatfield, the Caledonia-Houston wrestling team showed out at the Caledonia High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Caledonia-Houston vs. Goodhue
The meet quickly started off with Goodhue down by 12, as Aiden Burns (106) and Tanner Ginther (120) both won by Forfeit for the Warriors. Fired up and ready to defend his home gym, Hunter Frank (113) was the first to hit the mat for the Warriors. Taking on Lucas Erickson, Frank won by fall (5:54) for the Warriors, earning Caledonia six team points.
Braxton Lange (126) was a star of the day, making a well earned win in a tough battle for the Warriors against opponent Jeremiah Bien. Lange won by a close decision (7-6), earning Caledonia 3 team points. The score was 21-0, Caledonia when Cooper Allen (132) took on Hayden Holm of Goodhue in the ring. Earning 3 team points for the Wildcats, Holm won by decision (4-3). Owen Denstad (138) stepped up next for the Warriors, winning by fall (1:57) over Payton Holst.
Nathan Beck of Goodhue was able to earn six team points for the Wildcats, getting the best of Hunter Goetzinger (145) by fall (3:35). However, Cory Scanlon (152) quickly responded for the Warriors, winning by major decision (11-1) against Goodhue’s Beau Jaeger and earning 4 team points for Caledonia. Simon Seymour (160) also won by major (3-1) over Jeremiah O’Reilly of Goodhue.
Gaining momentum, Goodhue won back to back matches against Bronson Knutson (170) and Aden Kulas (182), by Decision 5-1 and 11-4, respectively. The score was 15-34 when Eric Mauss hit the mat for the Warriors, winning by Decision (5-1) over Carsyn O’Reilly of Goodhue. Ayden Goetzinger (220) also won by decision (5-2) for the Warriors. over Caleb Kurtti. In heavyweight, Brody Thesing (285) for the Warriors, lost by techinical (3:35) against Cayden O’Reilly.
Caledonia-Houston vs. Chatfield
Chatfield started strong with six points, as Caledonia’s Aiden Burns (106) lost by fall (1:24) against Javier Berg. Excitement soon kicked up for the Warriors, however, as Hunter Frank (113) won by decision (6-5) over Kaisen Johnson of Chatfield, earning Caledonia 3 team points. Braxton Lange (120) also earned six points for the Warriors, winning by fall (1:52) against the Gopher’s Ryan House. Caledonia’s Tanner Ginther (126) lost by decision (5-1) to Gage Bartel.
The score was tied, 9-9 as Cooper Allen (132) stepped up to the mat for the Warriors. Earning six team points, Allen won by fall (1:49) against Alden Pearson. Owen Denstad (138) also won by major decision (13-5) against Ayden Miner of Chatfield, earning the Warriors 4 team points.
Now 19-9, Caledonia’s Cory Scanlon (145) lost by decision (3-1) against Carson Rowland. Working to secure the Warriors victory, Isaac Blocker (152) won by decision (8-2) over Jack Dornack of Chatfield. Simon Seymour (160) also won by decision (5-2) for the Warriors over Thad Evans of Chatfield.
Though Kail Schott (195) of Chatfield was able to score a victory by fall (4:08) over Alec Weinbender and Nathan Allen a decision (10-3) victory over Caledonia’s Jacob Francis (170), it was not enough for the Gophers, as Aden Kulas (182) won by decision (2-0) over D’Andre Williams.
Eric Mauss (220) won by technical fall (19-3) over Miles Mulhern, earning six team points for the Warriors and Brody Thesing (285) won by fall (0:43) over Bralyn Burnett of Chatfield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.