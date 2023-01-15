Warriors bench

The Warriors bench cheers on Braxton Lange against Goodhue.

Winning 40-21 against Goodhue and 39-21 against Chatfield, the Caledonia-Houston wrestling team showed out at the Caledonia High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Caledonia-Houston vs. Goodhue

Hunter Frank - 2023 cal wrestling

Hunter Frank battles Lucas Erickson at home against Goodhue.
Ayden Goetzinger - 2023 cal wrestling

Ayden Goetzinger fights to keep Caleb Kurtti of Goodhue on the ground.
Shay Mahoney - 2023 cal wrestling coach

Head coach for the Warriors, Shay Mahoney cheers on his team from the sidelines.
Eric Mauss - 2023 cal wreslting

Eric Mauss keeps his focus against Goodhue's Carsyn O'Reilly.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments