By Ryan Pitts
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Warrior football team will advance to their 5th consecutive state championship after defeating the Barnesville Trojans 43-12. However, the score doesn’t show how close the game was early on, keeping the fans on the edges of their seats. Quarterback Noah King and his wide receiver company weren’t able to connect early as King was 0-7 passing in the first quarter. The Warriors were forced to punt on their first three offensive possession which totaled in zero total yards and a scoreless first quarter by both teams.
The Warrior defense came up big on the first series of the game when Dalen Lemke forced a fumble that was recovered by Noah Jennings along with three other defensive stands in the first quarter.
The Caledonia offense then began to click in the second quarter which resulted in six consecutive series ending in touchdowns. The first touchdown series started with a quick wide receiver screen to Elijah King, King made a few defenders miss and scampered 43 yards to the Barnesville 20 yard line. A few plays later, Noah King hit Elijah King again on a 4th and eight for a 10 yard gain and first down. Noah King found Cole Kronebusch for a touchdown but a holding call diminished the touchdown. The Warriors were then called for two more holding penalties and they found themselves on the 33 yard line for a second and goal. King found Kronebusch down the middle for a 32 yard gain to the one yard line. Two plays later, Noah King ran it in himself from three yards out for the first touchdown of the game. A bobbled hold on the PAT forced holder Elijah King to run the ball, King hit the outside edge and dove for the pile on to complete a two point conversion.
Barnesville then scored on their second play after the Warrior touchdown when Trojan’s quarterback, Adam Tonsfeldt busted through the Warrior defense and dashed 78 yards for the touchdown. Elijah King knocked down a Tonsfeldt pass on their two point conversion, Warriors led 8-6 with seven minutes to go in the first half.
After the kickoff, Kronebusch made a well covered catch along the home sideline for a 57 yard gain. King then hit Austin Klug for a 10 yard gain and then hit Elijah King for a four yard touchdown. Brody Johnson hit the PAT and Caledonia took a 15-6 lead.
After a big Ezra Dvorak sack on defense, Caledonia once again had the ball on offense with just under two minutes to play until halftime. King found Jed Kasten out of the backfield for an easy seven yard gain. Two plays later, King found Kronebusch again right down the middle for a 32 yard touchdown completion. Warriors went into halftime with a 22-6 lead.
Out of half, Elijah King returned the kick 58 yards to the Barnesville 32 yard line. Noah King once again found Kronebusch for a 27 yard gain. King kept it himself on the next play for a five yard rushing touchdown.
On the next offensive series, Kronebusch dashed 16 yards on a wide received screen. Then after a Noah King rush and leg cramps, Elijah King lined up at quarterback. Elijah King faked a handoff and hit the outside edge, punching it into the end zone from 14 yards out. Another made Brody Johnson PAT gave the Warriors a 35-6 lead in the third quarter.
The Warriors final score came at the end of the third quarter after an 11 yard rush from Jed Kasten and a 32 yard catch by Elijah King. Noah King ran it in from 13 yards out to take a 43-6 lead. Barnesville’s final score came with 1:30 to play in the game when Tonsfeldt rushed it up the middle from 6 yards out. Warriors took a knee on the final two plays to advance to the championship with a 43-12 victory.
After starting 0-7 in the first quarter, Noah King completed 14 of his next 20 passes to finish 14-27 passing for 277 yards and three passing touchdowns. King also rushed 11 times for 33 yards and and two touchdowns.
Cole Kronebusch caught just six passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. Elijah King caught five passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Klug had one catch for 10 yards and Jed Kasten had one catch for seven yards.
Elijah King had one rush for 14 yards and a touchdown. Dalen Lemke had six rushes for 32 yards and Jed Kasten had one rush for 11 yards.
Brody Johnson was perfect on PATs for the second week in a row, nailing all five extra points.
Dalen Lemke forced a fumble which was recovered by Noah Jennings. Noah King and Ezra Dvorak each had a quarterback sack.
Casey Schultz led all tacklers with nine solo tackles. Jed Kasten had eight tackles, Noah King had seven, and Isaiah Forrester and Noah Jennings each had five solo tackles.
Comparison:
First Downs: Caledonia 14, Barnesville 12
Rushing Yards: Caledonia 90, Barnesville 229
Passing Yards: Caledonia 277, Barnesville 9
Total Yards: Caledonia 367, Barnesville 238
Total Plays: Caledonia 47, Barnesville 54
Time of Possession: Caledonia 20:40, Barnesville 27:20
Caledonia will advance once again to the Class AA State Football Championship. This game will be played at 1:00P.M. on November 29th at US Bank Stadium against Minneapolis North. The Polars have averaged 41.5 points per game this year while allowing just 10.1 points per game.
Good Luck and Go Warriors!
