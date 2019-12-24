By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Warrior girls basketball team hosted the Trojans from Rushford on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The Warriors had a balanced attack with several players chipping in.
Haley Jennings had 10 points and Paige Klug scored 11.
The Warriors led by 19 at the half.
Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 29
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (29)
Emarie Jacobson 2 P; Alayna Helgemoe 2 P; Ellie Dahl 4 P; Jimmi-Jo Ritter 2 P; Kaylee Ruberg 12 P; Isabelle Olson 7 P, 1 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (61)
Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 2 3-PT; Haley Jennings 10 P, 2 3-PT; Kailey Banse 2 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 9 P, 2 3-PT; Jovial King 4 P; Maria Ness 6 P; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Grace Privet 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Emily Ideker 2 P; Maddie Foster 1 P.
Halftime: CAL 33, RP 14.
Free throws: RP 0-4, CAL 5-8.
Three-point goals: RP 1, CAL 10.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Warriors fell to St. Charles, 58-41.
The Warriors kept it close in the first half, trailing by just three points, 24-21.
However, after the break, the shots weren’t falling and they ended up losing by 17.
St. Charles 58, Caledonia 41
ST. CHARLES (58)
Lindsey Root 16 P, 2 3-PT; Eva Disbrow 7 P; Makadyn Gust 2 P; Emilee Buringa 16 P; Jade Krenik 11 P; Nora Fritcher 1 P; Triniti Gbala 5 P.
CALEDONIA (20)
Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 2 3-PT; Haley Jennings 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tayler Kohlmeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 2 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 3 P, 1 3-PT; Maddie Foster 2 P.
Halftime: STC 24, CAL 21.
Free throws: STC 7-15, CAL 1-4.
Three-point goals: STC 2, CAL 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.