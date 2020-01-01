The Warrior girls basketball team hosted Lanesboro on Thursday, December 26 and won 63-31.
The Warriors led early and often on the holiday break game and cruised to the easy win going deep into their bench to give the younger players some court time.
Caledonia 63, Lanesboro 31
LANESBORO (31)
Payton Benson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Brielle Ruen 10 P, 2 3-PT; Jessie Schreiber 2 P; Alida Berg 3 P; Sydney Taylor 4 P.
CALEDONIA (63)
Haley Jennings 4 P; Kailey Banse 3 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 9 P, 3 3-PT; Jovial King 6 P; Michelle Burt 2 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Paige Klug 12 P, 4 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 12 P, 2 3-PT; Isabelle Schultz 5 P; Emily Ideker 2 P; Maddie Foster 6 P.
Halftime: CAL 35, LANE 18.
Free throws: LANE 6-9, CAL 8-15.
Three-point goals: LANE 4, CAL 9.
Editor’s Note:
The game on Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Pine Island will be featured next week as the Argus had an early deadline.
The girl/boy double header will also be featured next week in the Argus.
This week’s action:
The Warriors are at Chatfield on Friday, Jan. 3 as school and normal schedule resumes.
