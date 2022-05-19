thletes from 10 track and field programs competed at the Three Rivers Conference Championships at Dover Eyota on Saturday, May 14.
Warrior Chris Pieper won the high jump event with a leap of 6-05, (a new personal record, tying the school record) and also took fifth in discus throw. Some other highlights for Caledonia/Spring Grove included a third place finish by Fischer Wait in the 200 meter dash, plus a third place finish by the same athlete in the 400 meter dash. Wait also finished fifth in the 100 meter dash. Eric Mauss took fourth in the 200 meter dash, and sixth in the 100 meter dash.
Chris Pieper, Eric Mauss and Fischer Wait were all named All-Conference, TRC.
The team of Reid Bjerke, Hunter Holland, Eric Mauss and Josh Beardmore took third in the 4x100 meter relay, and the 4x200 meter relay team of Owen Staggemeyer, Eli Staggemeyer, Jason Schock and Reid Bjerke took fifth place in their event. Garrett Ness took sixth place in a shot put field that included nearly 30 athletes.
The team of Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk, Loisah Gay and Ayshia Gay took sixth place in the 4x200 meter relay. The same four athletes also took sixth place in the 4x100 meter relay. Charlese Walk finished seventh in the individual 200 meter dash. Loisah Gay took 10th in the individual 100 meter dash.
