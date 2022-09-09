Caledonia vs. La Crescant-Hokah
Caledonia Warrior boys varsity soccer faced off against La Crescent-Hokah at home on Thursday, Sept. 8. The game finished at 3-1, with La Crescent-Hokah taking home the win.
Caledonia vs. La Crescant-Hokah
Caledonia Warrior boys varsity soccer faced off against La Crescent-Hokah at home on Thursday, Sept. 8. The game finished at 3-1, with La Crescent-Hokah taking home the win.
La Crescent-Hokah scored two goals early on in the first half. The first was made by Brody Grupa with 33:02 minutes left and the second by Mitchell Reining with 21:27 minutes left.
The Warriors remained silent in the first half and were unable to answer back.
La Crescent-Hokah continued to increase their lead in the second half, with Toby Whitford scoring off a penalty kick with 34:17 left.
However, play sparked for the Warriors with 20:02 minutes left, as Lyle Mhyre (No. 9) scored the lone goal for Caledonia.
Caledonia goalkeeper August Allen has 23 total saves at the end of the game.
Despite the loss, post-game spirits on the Warrior bench remained high.
“I think this was one of our best games yet; our offensive line was on fire, but we just couldn’t break through La Crescent’s solid defense. I’m looking forward to the rematch later this season,” said assistant coach Andrew Marschall.
Caledonia vs. PEM
The Caledonia Warrior boys varsity soccer team played the Plainville-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs in an away game Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. and came up just short in a tough overtime loss, 2-1.
The game started slow, with 0 goals being scored in the 40 minute long first half.
PEM drew first blood in the second half, as Bulldog Ayden Gates scored against Warrior goalkeeper August Allen with 32:02 minutes to go.
Caledonia Warrior Jacob Hernandez answered back with 6:03 minutes left in the half to tie up the match, 1-1. PEM was unable to take back its lead in the remaining 6 minutes, therefore driving the match into overtime (OT).
OT met its fruition with 3:50 minutes left, as PEM Bulldog Ryan Gostonczik scored the final goal of the night.
“It was a very aggressive game,” said assistant coach Andrew Marschall. “Four yellow cards were given” and the game “was stopped numerous times for injured players.”
Warrior goalkeeper August Allen had 23 total saves at the end of the match.
“The boys really came together and played a smart game,” said Marschall.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.