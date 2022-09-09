Caledonia vs. La Crescant-Hokah

cal boys soccer 1.jpg

Caledonia Warriors Jacob Hernandez (5) and Sean McCormick (8) fight to protect their side of the field against La Crescent-Hokah.

Caledonia Warrior boys varsity soccer faced off against La Crescent-Hokah at home on Thursday, Sept. 8. The game finished at 3-1, with La Crescent-Hokah taking home the win.

cal boys soccer 2.jpg

Caledonia Warriors Sean McCormick (8) and Alijah Marschall (3) defend against La Crescent-Hokah.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

