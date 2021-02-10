By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a tight match up between No. 3 Caledonia and No. 4 Stewartville, but the Warriors caught the Tigers by their tails on Friday night, Feb. 5, at home, where they won 72-60.
Caledonia relied on the three points and successful drives into the basket for points. Ball handling and control were on point for the Warriors, but it didn’t stop the Tigers from giving them a run for their money.
Both teams volleyed points back and forth, including the Warriors, who were without key players Austin Klug, Ja’Shon Simpson and Austin Meyer due to injuries.
STEWARTVILLE (60)
Kaleb Hellickson 4 P, 1 3-PT; Noah Looney 1 P; Miles Hettinger 3 P; Zac Majerus 0 P; Eli Klavetter 10 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Schindler 5 P; Max Barnes 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Larson 2 P; Will Tschetter 31 P, 2 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (72)
Casey Schultz 15 P, 3 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 21 P, 3 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 1 3-PT; Chris Pieper 2 P; Devin Vonderohe 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Privet 14 P, 1 3-PT; Thanke Meiners 4 P; Lewis Doyle 2 P.
Halftime: STEW 36, CAL 34.
Free throws: STEW 10-16, CAL 7-11.
Three-point goals: STEW 6, CAL 9.
Caledonia 73, Winona Cotter 38
The Warrior boys basketball team added another W to the record with a win over Winona Cotter on the road on Feb. 2.
High scorer was Sam Privet with 18 points, followed by Austin Klug’s 15 points.
Caledonia led 52-22 at half time and completed 6 of 14 free-throws and three successful 3-point goals.
CALEDONIA (73)
Casey Schultz 4 P; Austin Klug 15 P, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 8 P; Jackson Koepke 8 P; Colten Welsh 2 P; Blake Morrow 4 P; Chris Pieper 2 P; Devin Vonderohe 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Privet 18 P, 1 3-PT; Thanke Meiners 6 P; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Brett Schultz 1 P
Halftime: CAL 52, COTT 22.
Free throws: CAL 6-14, COTT 9-15.
Three-point goals: CAL 3, COTT 3.
Stats shortened for space constraints.
