fter an opening round victory in the subsection playoffs against Lewiston, the Warriors traveled to LaCrescent to take on the Lancers in the subsection semifinals.
Thane Meiners hit a one out triple to right field in the top of the first and scored on an Ayden Goetzinger SAC fly for a quick 1-0 Warriors lead. But the Lancers would answer with 3 unearned runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. The Caledonia offense went quiet the rest of the game and the Lancers would continue to add runs as they won by a 10-2 final score.
Starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl took the loss, giving up 2 hits and striking out 5 in 3 innings. Thane Meiners lead the offense with 3 hits, Kyle Bechtel and Hunter Goetzinger each added 2 hits.
With the loss Caledonia dropped down into the losers bracket to play top seeded Chatfield, who was upset by PEM.
Brady Augedahl lead off the top of the first against the Gophers with a base hit. Ayden Goetzinger followed with a hit and Kyle Bechtel would walk to load the bases. Hunter Goetzinger then delivered an RBI base hit for a 1-0 lead, but Chatfield would get the next two outs to kill the rally. Chatfield then scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. The Gophers would add another run in the third inning to push the lead to 3-1.
The Warriors could not get any offense going the rest of the game as Chatfield hung on for the 3-1 win, eliminating the Warriors from the tournament.
Thane Meiners pitched a great game in a losing effort, allowing only 3 hits in 6 innings and striking out 4. Ayden Goetzinger lead the offense with a pair of hits. The Warriors ended the season with a 13-10 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.