By Brad Augedahl
Head Coach
The Warriors hit the road on Thursday, May 6, to play against the undefeated Aquinas Bluegolds.
Caledonia failed to score in the top of the first and Aquinas would score a pair of runs in their half of the inning off starting pitcher Thane Meiners to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bluegolds added two more runs in the third inning and four more in the fifth inning to push the lead to 8-0. The Warriors finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth as Austin Klug lead off with a single, Andrew Kunelius would also single and Devin Vonderohe would hit an RBI single to score Klug.
Klug also hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, but the Warriors bats could not get a big rally going on this night, and fell by a final score of 8-2. Meiners pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out 2. Ayden Goetzinger pitched 1/3 of an inning and Tristan Augedahl pitched the final inning and struck out 3.
The Warriors were back in action the following night hosting Winona Cotter in a doubleheader. Starting pitcher Devin Vonderohe shut down the Cotter offense in the first inning as the Warriors hustled in to take their turn at the plate.
Thane Meiners led off the inning with a hit. Austin Klug hit a single and Jake Staggemeyer cracked an RBI double to score both runners. Casey Schultz lined a double to the fence to score Staggemeyer and the lead was quickly 3-0.
Andrew Kunelius kept the rally going with a hit, Devin Vonderohe would get beaned to load the bases and Brady Augedahl drew a bases loaded walk for an RBI. Ayden Goetzinger then hit an RBI groundout to put the lead at 5-0 after one inning.
Klug led off the second inning with a hit, steal second and eventually score on a Schultz RBI groundout for a 6-0 lead. Klug stayed hot with a double in the fourth, and scored on a Staggemeyer RBI groundout to get the lead to 7-1.
Vonderohe continued to pitch a strong game as he kept the Cotter bats silent most of the game.
The Warriors looked to increase the lead as they came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. Klug got beaned to start the inning and proceed to steal second and third base. Staggemeyer walked, stole second base and both runners scored on a Schultz base hit.
Kunelius and Augedahl walked and Gabe Morey followed with a base hit to complete the scoring in the 10-1 victory. Vonderohe picked up the win throwing 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 7. Klug pitched the final inning, striking out 2. Klug was 3-3 with 4 RBI’s, Schultz was 2-4 with 3 RBI’s and Kunelius and Morey each had a pair of hits.
Cotter was the home team on the scoreboard in the second game. Starting pitcher Brady Augedahl and the Caledonia defense held Cotter scoreless over the first four innings.
Andrew Kunelius hit a double leading off the second inning, steal third base and score on an Augedahl SAC fly for a 1-0 lead. Austin Klug drew a 2 out walk in the third inning, and Jake Staggemeyer would follow with a towering homerun to left field that crashed off the scoreboard for a 3-0 lead.
Schultz then got beaned, Kunelius walked, Vonderohe got beaned and Augedahl drew a bases loaded walk to put the lead at 4-0.
Cotter chipped away at the lead with 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 4-2. The Warrior bats responded immediately in the top of the 6th.
Vonderohe started the rally with a single to right field. Augedahl followed with a bunt single and Gabe Morey walked to load the bases. Ayden Goetzinger then cracked a base hit to score a pair of runs.
Thane Meiners also singled and Klug got intentionally walked to load the bases again. Staggemeyer scored Goetzinger with a SAC fly and Klug came around to score on a Kunelius single to push the lead to 10-2. Cotter added one run late to finish the scoring as Caledonia swept the doubleheader with a final of 10-3 in the second game.
Brady Augedahl picked up the win throwing 5 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 5. Tristan Augedahl pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits and striking out 3.
Staggemeyer lead the offense with the HR and 3 RBI’s. Kunelius added two hits and Goetzinger and Brady Augedahl each had 2 RBI’s. The Warriors record stands at 9-2 on the season.
