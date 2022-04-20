By Brad Augedahl
Baseball Head Coach
After a few rainouts and many days indoors for practice, the Warriors baseball team finally opened the season on April 9, on the road at Pine Island.
After a scoreless first inning for the Warriors, Pine Island scored three quick runs on a pair of hits and an error and take a 3-0 lead after one inning.
Caledonia could not find any offense on the afternoon and ended up with only two hits on the day and no runs. The Warriors pitching held Pine Island hitless after the first inning as the score finished at 3-0. Thane Meiners pitched 2 innings, allowing 2 ER’s, and striking out 5. Tristan Augedahl pitched three innings with three strikeouts and Brady Augedahl pitched one inning with one strikeout. Tucker Ginter and Tristan Augedahl had the lone hits on the day.
Caledonia traveled to La Crescent on April 11 to take on the Lancers. After a scoreless first for the Warriors, starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl struck out the side to remain scoreless. The pitchers and defense continued to dominate the game at it remained scoreless heading into the 6th inning.
The Lancers drew a walk to lead off the inning, followed by a bunt single, a passed ball, and they finally put a run on the scoreboard. They followed with a couple more hits to put the score at 4-0. The Warriors had no answer in the last frame as they fell by a final of 4-0. Tristan Augedahl threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit, 3 runs, and striking out 12. Brady Augedahl pitched the final 2/3 of an inning. Tucker Ginther and Hunter Goetzinger would each chip in with a hit to pace the offense.
Caledonia traveled to Rushford the next day to try to get the offense going and get in the win column. Thane Meiners led off the first with a hit, steal to second and score on an Ayden Goetzinger RBI groundout.
Gabe Morey followed with a single, steal second and eventually score on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead. Rushford tied the score with a pair of runs in the second inning.
Brady Augedahl started off the third inning with a walk, steal second and score on an Ayden Goetzinger base hit. Morey cracked a single and Kyle Bechtel walked to load the bases. Tucker Ginther scored a pair of runs on a base hit to push the lead to 5-2. Hunter Goetzinger followed with a RBI single and Drew Yahnke scored another run with an RBI groundout to put the lead at 8-2.
The Warriors plated four more runs in the top of the 7th on singles by Simon Seymour and Brady Augedahl, and walks to Connor Klug, Ben Stemper and Drew Yahnke to finish the scoring at 12-3.
Thane Meiners picked up the win as he pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing only 1 hit, 1 ER and striking out 10. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. Brady Augedahl and Morey each had 2 hits and Ginther, Hunter Goetzinger and Yahnke each had 2 RBI’s.
