By Brad Augedahl
Head baseball coach
The Caledonia baseball team opened its season on the road versus a tough PEM team on Friday April 16.
After a scoreless first inning for the Warriors, the Bulldogs plated three quick runs off starting pitcher Thane Meiners and the Warrior defense.
PEM added another run in the bottom of the second and held a 4-0 lead after 2 innings.
The PEM ace Connor Schumacher was pitching a strong game and kept Caledonia off the scoreboard through 6 innings. With the score still 4-0 after 6 innings, the Warriors tried to stage a rally in the 7th. Andrew Kunelius drew a one out walk, Ayden Goetzinger got beaned and Thane Meiners drew a walk to load the bases.
A couple wild pitches later and walks to Austin Klug, Jake Staggemeyer and Devin Vonderohe and the lead was down to 4-3 with bases loaded.
PEM changed pitchers and record the final out on a grounder to finish off the game and hold on for the 4-3 victory. Meiners pitched a complete game for the Warriors, striking out 5 on the day. Casey Schultz and Kunelius both had a hit and a walk to pace the offense.
The team had a very quick turnaround as they hosted Pine Island the very next day at noon for their home opener on Saturday, April 17.
Starting pitcher Brady Augedahl held Pine Island scoreless in the first inning and the Warriors failed to score also as they went to the second inning still 0-0.
Pine Island scored a pair of runs in the second inning on a pair of walks and a couple hits for a 2-0 lead. Kunelius drew a leadoff walk to start the home half of the 2nd inning. Augedahl also walked and Gabe Morey followed with a single to load the bases.
Kunelius scored on a wild pitch and Meiners followed with an RBI single to tie the game. Meiners eventually came around to score on an error, and Caledonia held a 3-2 lead after 2 innings.
Pine Island had a big 3rd inning to pull out to a 7-3 lead. Devin Vonderhoe came on to pitch during the inning after Augedahl allowed three consecutive hits.
Schultz lead off the Warriors half of the inning with a walk. Kunelius and Augedahl also walked to load the bases. Morey and Ayden Goetzinger also walked for RBI’s to cut the lead to 7-5.
Austin Klug cracked an RBI single to center to tie the game at 7-7. Kunelius hit a one out double in the fourth inning and score on a SAC fly by Morey to put Caledonia up 8-7.
Augedahl drew a walk and eventually score on a passed ball for a 9-7 lead. Pine Island answered quickly with 3 runs in the top of the 6th to pull ahead 10-9, and that’s where the score stood as the Warriors came to bat in the home half of the 7th needing a pair of runs to win it.
Vonderohe started the inning with a single down the left field line. Jermiah Jacobson entered to run for Vonderohe as Schultz delivered a single to left field on the next pitch.
Jacobson’s speed took him to third on the play as the tying run was now just 90 feet away. Kunelius drews another walk to load the bases. Augedahl stepped up and delivered a line drive base hit to the gap in left center field scoring Jacobson and Schultz to secure the walk off 11-10 victory.
Ayden Goetzinger picked up the win on the mound, throwing one inning and not allowing a hit. Augedahl threw 2 innings, striking out 3. Vonderohe tossed 4 innings with 4 strikeouts. Klug had 2 hits and 3 RBI’s. Schultz had a pair of hits and scored 2 runs. Augedahl and Kunelius both scored 3 times and Morey had a pair of RBI’s. Jake Staggemeyer chipped in with a single and a pair of walks.
The Warriors finish the first week with a 1-1 record.
Preview: Warriors ready for the season
By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
After a year of waiting for a regular season, the Caledonia baseball team is ready to hit the field and take on the conference, as spring sports get underway.
Head coach Brad Augedahl said the waiting has made them ready.
“We are very excited to get to practice with our teammates, playing games and having fans come to the ballpark to cheer on these great student athletes,” he said.
Augedahl is looking to his senior leadership on the team to improve throughout the season and make a deep run in the post season, he said.
The team enjoys playing their conference teams, which are equally well-coached to the Warriors.
The Warriors started off with a home game against Pine Island on Saturday, April 17.
