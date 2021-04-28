By Brad Augedahl
Head Coach
The Warriors traveled to Wabasha Kellogg on April 23 to take on the Falcons. The Warriors started fast in this one.
Austin Klug got hit by a pitch in the top of the first and Jake Staggemeyer followed with a walk. Andrew Kunelius drove both of them in with a hard line drive to left center for a double.
Devin Vonderohe plated Kunelius with his own double and then proceed to steal second base. Brady Augedahl walked to put runners on the corners. They executed a perfect double steal as Vonderohe crossed the plate for a quick 4-0 lead.
Starting pitcher Thane Meiners worked a clean bottom of the inning to hold the lead at 4-0. The Warriors added a single run in the second, third and fourth inning to push the lead to 7-0.
Wabasha Kellogg managed to score an unearned run in the fourth to cut the lead to 7-1. Meiners led off the top of the 6th with a single. Austin Klug launched the next pitch high over the left field fence for a 2 run homerun. Jake Staggemeyer followed with a single, steal second base and score on a Casey Schultz RBI groundout.
Kunelius and Vonderohe cracked base hits and Jeremiah Jacobson walked to load the bases. Eli Ranzenberger hit a single to score. Kunelius and Sam Privet also hit a single to score Vonderohe and the lead now stood at 12-1.
Meiners finished off the Falcons with three quick outs as the Warriors finished out the game with the 12-1 advantage. Meiners pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits and striking out 12. Vonderohe, Kunelius and Meiners each chipped in with a pair of hits. Klug and Schultz each had 2 RBI and Klug added the Homerun.
Caledonia made the trip to Preston the following night to play a pair of games against Fillmore Central. Austin Klug gave the Warriors a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, as he hammered a fastball over the left field fence for a homerun.
Starting pitcher Brady Augedahl kept the Falcons at bay in the first inning to hold the 1-0 lead. Augedahl walked in the top of the second, steal second and third and score on an RBI groundout by Gabe Morey for the 2-0 advantage Jake Staggemeyer crushed a ball off the fence in left-center for a double to lead off the third inning.
Casey Schultz scored Staggemeyer with a sharp single to right. Schultz stole second and scored on an RBI single by Andrew Kunelius. Devin Vonderohe and Morey also added RBI singles in the inning for a 6-0 lead.
Fillmore Central added a pair of unearned runs in the home half of the fourth to cut the lead to 6-2. Caledonia then pushed the lead to 10-2 as Schultz added a 2 RBI single and Kunelius and Augedahl also had RBI’s in the inning.
The Warriors blew the game open in the top of the fifth. Meiners, Klug and Staggemeyer opened the innings with hits. Vonderohe added a bases loaded hit, followed by a Eli Ranzenberger RBI double.
After a Jermiah Jacobson walk, Sam Privet followed with a hit to bring Klug back up to the plate. Klug crushed a fastball over the 370’ sign in dead center field for his second HR of the game and complete the scoring at 20-2.
Augedahl pitched 4 innings to pick up the win. Schultz pitched the final frame, striking out the side. Klug paced the offense going 4-5, 2 HR’s and 4 RBI’s. Vonderohe was 3-4 with 4 RBI’s and Shultz and Kunelius each had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s.
The Warriors were the home team on the scoreboard in the second game. Starting pitcher Devin Vonderohe quickly shut down the Falcons in the first inning with a pair of strikeouts and a groundball.
The game was still scoreless as the Warriors came to bat in the home half of the third inning. Ayden Goetzinger started the rally with a base hit. He stole second and score on and RBI double by Meiners. Staggemeyer also had a double to score Meiners to give Caledonia the 2-0 lead.
Augedahl started the fourth inning with a single, steal second and eventually score on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead. Goetzinger followed with a walk and eventually score on an RBI groundout by Meiners for the 4-0 lead.
Vonderohe continued to dominate on the mount and keeping the Falcons scoreless on the night. Ranzenberger and Kunelius opened the fifth inning with hits.
Morey followed with a hit to plate both runners. Goetzinger and Meiners would also single and Klug reached on an error and Staggemeyer walked to load the bases. Ranzenberger then added another hit to push the lead to 10-0, and end the game via the 10 run rule.
Vonderohe pitched a complete game, allowing only one hit and striking out 10. Ranzenberger lead the offense going 3-3. Meiners, Staggemeyer and Goetzinger each added 2 hits for the game.
The Warriors finish the week with a 4-1 record.
