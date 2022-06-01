he Warriors finished off their regular season with a game at Logger Field in La Crosse against a highly-ranked La Crosse Aquinas team on Monday, May 23rd. Caledonia would score first as Jordan Tornstrom hit a one-out triple in the third inning and scored on a Garrett Konz groundout for a 1-0 lead.
With the playoffs starting in a couple days, Caledonia used an array of pitchers in this one to get everyone some innings. Tristan Augedahl threw the first inning, Ayden Goetzinger would throw the next two innings, and the Warriors led 1-0 after 3 innings. Brady Augedahl pitched the next 2 innings and would allow one run in the fifth as the game became tied at 1-1. Aquinas scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh off Drew Yahnke and held on for the 2-1 win. Augedahl led the offense with a pair of hits and Tornstrom added a triple.
Caledonia was awarded the 3 seed for the playoffs and squared off with the 6th seeded Lewiston-Altura Cardinals on Thursday, May 26th.
Starting pitcher Thane Meiners held the Cardinals off the scoreboard in the top of the first. Brady Augedahl then led off the home half of the first with a base hit. Meiners would reach on an error and Ayden Goetzinger laid down a great sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Kyle Bechtel walked to load the bases and Hunter Goetzinger cracked a 2-RBI base hit as the Warriors led 2-0 after 1 inning.
Caledonia would add another run in the fourth on a Brady Augedahl triple and an RBI single by Meiners for a 3-0 lead. The Warriors would add one more run in the fifth when Bechtel was beaned, stole second, and scored on an error after a Gabe Morey sacrifice bunt to finish the scoring in the 4-0 victory.
Meiners dominated on the mound, throwing a complete game, allowing only 3 hits and striking out 9. Augedahl led the offense with 2 hits and 2 runs, and Hunter Goetzinger added 2 RBI’s. With the win, the Warriors advance to the sub section semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.