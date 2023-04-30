The Caledonia baseball team played three games last week. On Tuesday, April 25, they dropped a 1-0 squeaker to Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Thursday saw the Warriors take down Wabasha-Kellogg, 9-0, and on Friday the Caledonia boys lost to Lourdes, 4-0.
(PEM Game)
It was a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel in the 1-0 ball game. Elias Walch got the win for PEM. He went seven innings, allowing zero runs on six hits, striking out four and walking none. Garrett Konz started the game for the Warriors, and he recorded 18 outs.
Caledonia: Owen Denstad, 1 for 3; Ayden Goetzinger, 1 for 3. Pitcher: G Konz (LP) 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K. (Plainview-Elgin-Millville Game): Jameson Brinkman, 1 for 3; Braxton Tlougan, 1 for 1, run scored; Bo Lamey, 1 for 3; Nolan Welke, 1 for 3; Logan Dittrich, 1 for 1.
Pitchers: Elias Walch (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
(WK Game)
The Caledonia Warriors defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Connor Klug induced a groundout from Caleb Springer to finish off the game. Caledonia put up seven runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from fielder’s choices by Klug and Goetzinger, a walk by Stemper, a single by Konz, and by Denstad, and an error on a ball put in play by Konz.
Drew Yahnke was the winning pitcher for Caledonia. He surrendered zero runs on two hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one. Klug threw one inning in relief out of the pen. P. Konz led the Cal kids with two hits in three at bats.
Caledonia: K. Bechtel, 0 for 3; G. Konz, 0 for 3, run scored; A. Goetzinger, 1 for 3, run scored; H. Goetzinger, 0 for 2, 2 runs scored, RBI; B. Stemper, 0 for 1, 2 runs scored, RBI; O. Denstad, 0 for 0, RBI; C. Buttel, 0 for 1; R. Klug, 0 for 3, run scored, RBI; S. Seymour, 1 for 1; P. Konz, 2 for 3, run scored, 4 RBI; T. Ginther, 1 for 3. Wabasha-Kellogg: B. Passe, 0 for 3; I. Moore, 1 for 3; P. Springer 0 for 3; O. Fries, 1 for 3; J. Solberg, 0 for 3; D. Busch, 0 for 2; C. Cushman, 1 for 1; J. Binner, 0 for 3; C. Springer, 0 for 3; C. Scheel, 0 for 1.
(Lourdes Game)
Caledonia closed-out their busy week versus Rochester Lourdes, at Mayo Field, on Friday, April 28. Things were settled early, as the Eagles put up a pair of runs in each of the first and second innings, and that was all she wrote. Ben Reiland got the win for Lourdes, and Ayden Goetzinger took the loss for the Warriors.
Caledonia: K. Bechtel, 0 for 4; G. Konz, 3 for 4; A. Goetzinger, 0 for 4; H. Goetzinger, 1 for 3; B. Stemper, 0 for 3; O. Denstad, 2 for 3; P. Konz, 0 for 3; R. Klug, 0 for 3; T. Ginther, 1 for 3. Lourdes: J. Roe, 0 for 3, run scored; N. Bowron, 2 for 2, run scored, RBI; I. Wenszell, 2 for 3, run scored, 3 RBI; C. Smith, 0 for 3; G. Thompson, 1 for 3, RBI; N. Oelfke, 0 for 3; B. Reiland, 0 for 2; E. Gasner, 2 for 3, run scored; A. Ritter, 0 for 2.
