By Brad Augedahl
Baseball head coach
W
arriors baseball opened a busy week by traveling to Eyota to take on D-E Eagles on May 9th. The Eagles would score a run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead and that score held until the 4th inning.
Ben Stemper lead off the top of the fourth with a single, stole 2nd and 3rd base and scored on a Brady Augedahl single to tie the game. Ayden Goetzinger then doubled down the left field line to score Augedahl to put the Warriors up 2-1. D-E quickly answered with 2 more runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead at 3-2. Jordan Tornstrom then lead off the fifth with a walk. Stemper and Tristan Augedahl also walked and Brady Augedahl cracked a bases loaded single to put the Warriors back up 4-3.
Caledonia added 2 more runs in the seventh on hits by Kyle Bechtel, Tornstrom and Hunter Goetzinger to push the lead to 6-3 and the Warriors would hang on for the 6-5 victory.
Tristan Augedahl started on the mound, threw 5 innings, allowed 1 earned run and struck out 5. Thane Meiners picked up the win, throwing the last 2 innings. Brady Augedahl paced the offense with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.
The Warriors would travel across the river the following night to take on the Holmen Vikings. Training 1-0 in the 3rd inning, Thane Meiners tied up the game with an RBI single to left. But Holmen would took the lead at 3-1 after 4 innings. The Warriors added another run in the fifth and Hunter Goetzinger lead off with a double and later scored on a passed ball, but the offense stalled from there and Holmen claimed the 5-2 victory.
Brady Augedahl threw the first 4 innings, allowing 2 ER’s. Ayden Goetzinger threw the final 2 innings, allowing 1 ER.
Caledonia would hit the road again on Thursday May 12th and travel to Lewiston. Brady Augedahl lead off the top of the first with a single, Thane Meiners reached on an error and Ayden Goetzinger launched the next pitch high over the fence in left field for a 3 run HR.
Lewiston added a run in the third as we went all the way to the sixth inning still sitting at 3-1. Drew Yahnke lead off the sixth with a walk. Brady Augedahl then doubled to score Yahnke, Meiners drew a walk and Ayden and Hunter Goetzinger would hit the back to back double to push the lead to 8-1. Ben Stemper, Gabe Morey, Kyle Bechtel and Yahnke would then follow with hits of their own to put the Warriors up 10-1. Meiners lead off the final inning with a blast over the fence in left for a solo HR and Payton Konz would hit an RBI double to complete the scoring in the 13-4 win.
Meiners picked up the win, throwing 6 innings with 4 strikeouts. Yahnke pitched the final frame. Brady Augedahl, Meiners, Hunter Goetzinger, Ayden Goetzinger, Bechtel and Yahnke all chipped in with 2 hits. Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger both had HR’s.
The Warriors would finish out the busy week with a home tilt vs. Rushford Peterson on Friday, May 13th. Starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl kept the Trojans off the scoreboard in the first with a pair of strikeouts and Gabe Morey throwing out a baserunner trying to steal third. Brady Augedahl lead off the bottom of the first, reach ed on an error and eventually scored on an Ayden Goetzinger SAC fly for a 1-0 lead. R-P would tie it up in the top of the second with an unearned run. Drew Yahnke reached on an error to start the bottom of the third. Brady Augedahl followed with a single and Thane Meiners advanced the runner with a groundball, then Ayden Goetzinger would crack a single for a 2-1 lead. The Warriors added a pair of runs in the fifth as Meiners walked, Ayden Goetzinger hit a double to the wall in left center and Ben Stemper followed with a hit to complete the scoring and the 4-1 victory.
Augedahl dominated on the mound, pitching a complete game, allowing only 2 hits and striking out 12. Goetzinger paced the offense with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s. Morey had 2 hits and Brady Augedahl scored a pair of runs. The Warriors record now stands at 10-5 on the season.
