By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Warriors football team owned the line of scrimmage last Saturday, defeating the visiting Dover-Eyota Eagles in no uncertain terms.
Caledonia scored on eight of nine first half possessions, plus a punt return. That resulted in the starting lineup achieving a 59-0 lead at the break. At that point, some of the younger Warriors took over for the third and fourth quarters. Those players went on to seal the win (66-7) for the defending AA state champs.
Caledonia defenders inhabited the D-E backfield at will, stopping the Eagle offense for a loss on 22 occasions. But Dover-Eyota did score a touchdown at the end of the third quarter when Gavin Gust broke the ice with a 39-yard touchdown dash.
Warriors head coach Carl Fruechte said that “It was great to see our defensive line play like they can!
“As always, we are more concerned with effort and passion than the scoreboard.”
On offense, Eli King threw two touchdown strikes to Isiah Reinhart in the first quarter, and another to Andrew Kunelius. The talented quarterback also turned punt returner, hauling back a kick for another score the second time the Warriors touched the ball. Jacob Staggemeyer also scored a rushing TD in the first period, capping a four-play drive.
In the second quarter, Caledonia’s Thane Meiners ran the ball three times in a row during a three-play 43 yard scoring drive. Warrior Casey Schultz also picked off a Levi Williams pass and ran it back for a 42 yard TD. And Reed Gordon rambled for a 50 yard TD the next time Caledonia got the ball. As the first half wound down, King broke free for yet another touchdown with a 70-yard scamper. Finally, late in the third period, Warriors quarterback Ayden Goetzinger ran the football into the end zone from nine yards out.
Caledonia totaled 350 yards of offense, while the visitors wound up with 88 yards on the day.
The Warriors are currently scheduled to travel to Chatfield on Friday, October 30, game time is 7 p.m.
