By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was an all-local game between two teams vying for the win last Tuesday, May 4 in Brownsville.
A last-minute scheduled game replaced Caledonia/Spring Grove’s originally scheduled game with La Crescent-Hokah that was cancelled. All athletic events with La Crescent-Hokah were cancelled last week.
Houston started out strong with three runs in the first inning, as Becca Rostad and Nicole Beckman scored after Richelle Botcher hit a triple. Botcher scored the third run after Bev Hahn hit a single.
Caledonia earned a single run on Ashly Ideker’s fly out to center field. Claire Buttell crossed home plate for the Warriors.
The Warriors held the Hurricanes to a quick three outs in the second and third half, and scored a run on Brianna Stemper’s single. Buttell scored again for the Warriors.
Houston picked up two runs in the fourth inning. Hailey Alfson and Olivia Beckman scored on a single by Botcher.
The bottom of the fourth inning made things a little more interesting, starting with a steal to home plate by Tayler Kohlmeier. Buttell crossed home plate for a third time, along with Paige Klug, who both scored on Ideker’s single.
With the score tied up at 5 points and Dana Augedahl and Ideker left on base, Stemper stepped up and hit a home run to left field.
And with just one more pitch, Amber Stemper stole third base and then home, bringing the score to 9-5 with the Warriors in the lead.
After that big inning, both teams fired up and held each other to three outs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The bottom of the sixth inning was another chance for Caledonia to pick up three more runs from Augedahl, Stemper and Grace Privet.
The final inning had Houston pick up a final run by Hahn for a final score of 12-6 and a win for the Warriors.
The Warriors play Lewiston-Altura, away, on May 11, Rushford-Peterson, home, on May 13 and Onalaska Luther, away, on May 15.
The Hurricanes play Randolph, away, on May 13.
