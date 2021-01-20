By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
With six returning All-Conference grapplers, the 2021 Caledonia/Houston wrestling team could go far this season. Head coach Shay Mahoney reports that his team is young, and that’s both a strength and a challenge.
“With young wrestlers, the biggest challenge is keeping a consistent output on the mat,” Mahoney said. “That can be tough, with the ups and downs for young wrestlers, and with the social media access - just really keeping the focus on what we can control and how good we can be as a wrestler.” As far as the plus side of things, “I just think we have a good group of kids, that if they put in the hard work wrestling requires to be successful, (we) will have a fun time with the sport.”
All-TRC leaders include junior Brandon Ross, sophomore Tucker Ginther, senior Owen Blocker, sophomore Simon Seymour, sophomore Ayden Goetzinger, and freshman Owen Denstad. Both Ross and Ginther qualified for the state tournament last year, with the former taking second place at 120, and the latter (wrestling at 126) making his second appearance at the state championship for individuals. Ginther went 2-2, and defeated a No. 2 seed.
The returning letterwinners list also includes sophomore Dameriz Davis, freshman Isaac Blocker, sophomore Bronson Knutson, and sophomore Eric Mauss.
The Warriors went 12-9 last year.
“Obviously COVID has created a number of hurdles compared to a normal season,” Mahoney stated. “Meets are single or tri-duals currently, and MSHSL is supposed to working on developing a safe post-season. Ideally, things will fall into place and we are able to have a safe season for the athletes.”
Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland will be the team to beat in both conference and section meets, the coach added. “They bring back their entire team that qualified for state last season. They’ll be a very strong senior led team this year.”
Assistants with the C/H program include Tanner Benson, Travis Frank, John Wahlstrom and Justin Conway. Several meets have already been rescheduled or canceled due to the pandemic, including a triangular at Zumbrota Mazeppa that was originally set for January 14.
