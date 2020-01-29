By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior wrestlers competed at two events last week, both of which were on the road.
Wabasha-Kellogg triangular, Friday, January 24
Class 1A Caledonia/Houston defeated the Class AA Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs in a tight 34-33 contest on Friday.
Warrior Owen Denstad led off with a major decision at 106, followed by a pin from teammate Simon Seymour at 113. Brandon Ross also got a pin at 120, and Tucker Ginther chalked up a decision at 126. Then the Bulldogs bounced back with pins at 132 and 145, plus a decision at 138. Isaac Denstad won a decision at 152, but PEM got the pin at 160. At 170, Jack Strub scored a 4-2 decision. The Warriors had to forfeit 182, giving their opponents 6 team points just before Owen Blocker posted 3 team points with a decision at 195. Warrior Jed Kasten got the pin at 220, followed by a pin by Bulldog Logan Wingert (ranked No. 2 in Minnesota Class AA) at 285.
C/H did not wrestle W-K, since the programs had already met at an invitational event earlier this season.
Swalla Duals, January 25
Athletes from nine wrestling programs competed at the Bob Swalla Memorial Tournament (also known as the Swalla Duals) in Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, January 25.
Caledonia/Houston took on four opponents, including the top-ranked school in Minnesota AAA (Shakopee), another ranked AAA program (Forest Lake), and a high-quality program from Class AA (Blue Earth Area).
Shakopee defeated C/H 60-12, with numerous top-ranked single-sport athletes ready to step up for the Sabers. Owen Denstad got a decision for the Warriors at 106, while teammate Isaac Denstad won his match at 152. Shakopee forfeited at 285. Caledonia/Houston head coach Shay Mahoney said that the Saber’s head coach was impressed with the quality of C/H wrestlers, many of whom compete in three sports.
Next up was Byron, which C/H defeated 52-21. No official results for individual weight classes were posted on that match as this issue went to press.
Forest Lake (ranked #6 in AAA) defeated C/H 56-12. Brandon Ross got a win for the warriors at 120, and Issac Denstad also defeated his opponent with a pin at 152. Another win for the Warriors came at 182, when Owen Blocker scored a 2-1 decision. Both teams forfeited 220.
Finally, Blue Earth Area defeated C/H 45-26. Owen Denstad scored a technical fall at 106, and Tucker Ginther won a decision at 126. Jack Strub won his match at 170, and Jed Kasten pinned his opponent at 195. Alec Francis also got a pin at 285.
Barring postponements and cancellations, Caledonia/Houston is scheduled to host St. Charles at Houston on Thursday, January 30 (JV at 5:00 p.m., varsity at 7:00). On February 1, the junior varsity is also set to attend an invitational tourney at Zumbrota Mazeppa Elementary School (9:00 a.m.).
