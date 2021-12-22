By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston grapplers attended a triangular meet at Lewiston-Altura on Thursday, December 16. C/H defeated the hosts (Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson) 44-34, and Rochester Century 61-12.
In the LARP match, Warrior Simon Seymour pinned his opponent at 120, as did teammates Brandon Ross at 126, Owen Denstad at 132, and Isaac Blocker at 138. Tucker Ginther got 6 points for C/H with a forfeit, and Cory Scanlan got the pin at 152. Eric Mauss scored a 9-1 major decision at 182, as did teammate Ayden Goetzinger at 195, (14-2). Caledonia forfeited 106 and 285.
The Panthers from Rochester forfeited seven weights in their match with the Warriors, while Caledonia only left 106 and 285 open. Warrior Braxton Lange got the pin at 113, while teammate Tucker Ginther also pinned his man, wrestling at 152. Scanlan also got a pin, competing at 160. Mauss wrestled at 182, gaining a 13-2 major decision. Goetzinger scored a 3-2 decision at 195.
A junior varsity wrestling tournament also took place in Caledonia on Saturday, December 18. “JV was great,” head coach Shay Mahoney reported. “Approximately 185 wrestlers from 12 or more schools. Some great wrestling, they’re the future varsity and state wrestler in our area.
“All of our JV competed hard, and I really enjoy watching the new kids compete. They’re new, and make technical errors, but the new wrestlers we have compete hard. And that’s the hardest part with new wrestlers is just getting them to go hard at someone, learning moves will come in time in the wrestling room.”
Caledonia is scheduled to host a wrestling dual with Decorah on Tuesday, December 21st. That meet will begin at 5 p.m. The following week, the massive Bi-State Classic kicks off on Wednesday, December 29th at 9 a.m. at the La Crosse Center, and continues the following day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.