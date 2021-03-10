By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston grapplers closed out their regular season last week, hosting a pair of triangular meets. Most of the contests, however, were riddled with forfeitures.
On Thursday, March 4th, C/H invited Lake City and Winona High/Winona Cotter to Caledonia. Class AA Lake City out-pointed the Warriors 48-25. That match-up had just two forfeits, as C/H left the 132 and 220 weight classes open, and spotted the highly-regarded Tigers 12 points. Lake City was ranked in the “lean and mean” category in a February 21 Minnesota wrestling coaches poll, just out of the top dozen teams at the AA level.
There was some solid wrestling from the home team. Will Allen led off with a 5-4 decision at 106, and Brandon Ross scored a major decision (19-5) at 120. Owen Denstad pinned his opponent at 126, Tucker Ginther defeated his man by a 7-3 score at 138, and Eric Mauss got a 6-5 decision at 170. Ayden Goetzinger also scored a pin, wrestling in the 195 weight class.
In the other match, Winona forfeited nine weights, losing 61-10 to C/H. The Warriors also forfeited twice, but there was some mat action. Ginther scored a major (12-4) decision at 138, and teammate Alec Weinbender got a pin at 160. Goetzinger also won a 7-3 decision, wrestling at 182.
On Saturday, March 6, C/H hosted Wabasha-Kellogg and La Crescent-Hokah. The Warriors forfeited 138 in both matches, but did offer wrestlers at the other 13 weights. But the visiting teams offered relatively few opponents.
The W-K match went to C/H 75-6, while the La Crescent-Hokah contest was won by the Warriors, too, 72-6.
In the former contest, only the first four weights and the 170 match were wrestled. Allen led off, winning a 15-0 technical fall, followed by a pin by teammate Gavin Plantz at 113. Ross (who remains undefeated) kept the ball rolling with a 14-6 major decision at 120, Denstad pinned his man at 126, and Mauss got the pin at 170. W-K forfeited eight times, but did win the 138 weight class by forfeit.
In the last matches of the day, the Lancers forfeited 10 weight classes to C/H. Ross pinned his opponent, as did Denstad. Mauss also pinned his man, wrestling this time at 160.
With Section 1A meets looming, C/H head coach Shay Mahoney said that it was good to see his team getting back to a nearly-full lineup. “A lot of these guys are young,” he added. Nevertheless, the team has several All-TRC leaders, including Ross (a junior), sophomore Tucker Ginther, sophomore Ayden Goetzinger, and freshman Owen Denstad. Both Ross and Ginther qualified for the state tournament last year, with the former taking second place at 120, and the latter (wrestling at 126) making his second appearance at the state championship for individuals. Ginther went 2-2, and defeated a No. 2 seed. Senior Owen Blocker also made the All-TRC team last year, but is currently listed as injured.
The Section 1A True Team varsity wrestling tourney is scheduled to begin on March 10, with the finals taking place on the 13th. The Section 1A Tournament for individuals is set to wrestle on March 17th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.