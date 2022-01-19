In spite of a Friday, January 14 meet at Rushford-Peterson being postponed due to a snowstorm, Caledonia/Houston wrestlers found some mat action last week, hosting a midday meet last Saturday.
C/H wrestled Goodhue, coming up ten points short (29-39). Warriors Braxton Lange (106) and Owen Denstad (132), scored pins. Teammate Isaac Blocker (138) got a 9-3 decision, while Eric Mauss (182) scored an 8-5 decision. Ayden Goetzinger (220) got a 15-0 technical fall. Goodhue forfeited 113 and Caledonia forfeited 285.
The Warriors defeated the Glenwood City (Wisconsin) Hilltoppers, 43-19. Owen Denstad scored another pin at 132, followed by pins from teammates Isaac Blocker and Tucker Ginther (who wrestled at 145). Warrior Austin Swenson scored a 4-2 decision at 152, and teammate Jacob Francis notched an 11-5 win at 160. Alec Weinbender kept things going for C/H, posting a 6-3 win at 170, then Eric Mauss pinned his opponent at 182. Warrior Tyler Jennings also got a 10-2 major decision, wrestling at 220. C/H forfeited 113, Glenwood City forfeited 195, and both teams forfeited 285.
Coach Shay Mahoney reported that returning state champion Brandon Ross has been kept him out of action with a knee injury. “At this point it’s just really uncertain what or how things will go from here, we’re hoping for the best and that he can compete at the end of the season,” he added.
Up next: C/H is scheduled to travel to John Marshall High School in Rochester on Thursday, January 20. That meet begins at 5 p.m. The following day, the Warriors are set to wrestle at Grand Meadow for a meet that also begins at 5 p.m.
