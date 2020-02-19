Tucker Ginther
Buy Now

Tucker Ginther wrestling for Caledonia/Houston.

 Craig Moorhead The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Houston wrestlers competed in Section 1A team tourney action on Thursday, February 13. With the #5 seed, the Warriors took on host Chatfield, which was ranked #4. The Gophers defeated the Warriors 41-30.

“It was just a real close team Section race,” C/H head coach Shay Mahoney told the Argus. “Individuals is much the same; it’s tough to make it to state. It’s important to be ready for each match.”

At Chatfield, Warrior Owen Denstad defeated Carson Rowland with a 4-1 decision in the opening match (at 106). At 113, Cael Bartels (ranked #3 in Minnesota Class A) scored a technical fall over Warrior Simon Seymour. But teammate Brandon Ross pinned Lukas Carrier at 120, giving C/H the lead once again. Tucker Ginther kept the ball rolling for C/H at 126 with a 5-4 decision over Kail Schott. But that’s when the Gophers strung together four straight wins, scoring a major decision at 132, a fall at 138, another pin at 145 by State-ranked Seth Goetzinger, and a major decision at 152. Warrior Isaac Denstad pinned Luke Irhke at 160, but Cambell Berg of Chatfield got a Gopher pin at 170. The hosts also got the fall at 182 via Grady Schott. In the 195 match, Jed Kasten of C/H pinned Isaiah Froese, but Chatfield’s Aj Karver (ranked #8 in Class A) replied with a pin at 220. The heavyweight match was won by Warrior Colton Haverson, who pinned Eril Seha.  

Chatfield went on to lose by a single point (36-35) to State Tournament qualifier Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland, which defeated Dover-Eyota in the Section finals.

The Class A Section 1A Tournament for Individuals takes place at Mayo Civic Center on February 21 and 22. A February 6 Class A poll from the Guillotine news magazine listed two Warrior individuals in the Minnesota top 10 – freshman Tucker Ginther at 126, and senior Alec Francis at 285. Other talented C/H individuals are prepared to make a mark as well. 

Seedings for the individuals tournament will be determined on Wednesday night (Feb. 19), Mahoney reported. State tourney action will get going on February 27-29 at the Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.

Load comments