By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia netters traveled to Dover-Eyota for last week’s only match on Thursday, October 29. The hosting Eagles defeated the Warriors in a close 3-2 contest, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 19-25, 15-6.
Middle hitter Paige Klug scored 7 kills with no hitting errors for Caledonia, made a pair of ace blocks, and provided 6 digs. Outside hitters Dana Augedahl and Brianna Stemper scored 3 kills each. Stemper also dealt 3 aces from the service line, and both players added 9 digs to team totals. Outside hitter Grace Privet was the team’s dig leader, with 16. She also recorded 12 of 13 in-bounds serves, while providing 13 of 15 service returns on the opposite side of the net. Setter Jovial King (14 of 14) and Stemper (15 of 15) were 100% error-free from the service line. Outside hitter Lyza Hoscheit and Augedahl served an ace each, too, keeping up the pressure on defenders.
“Dover Eyota has a nice team with some strong attackers,” Caledonia coach Scott Koepke reported. “Our girls started out well winning the first set. We have now won the first set in each of our matches. We’ve been working to be more consistent in the sets after set one.
“We need to coach the kids better in some key areas to get this consistency. We are also working to improve our communication. The girls are working hard and we had a very good practice Friday after getting home late Thursday night. We have one match next week versus Chatfield and three days of practice to continue to coach better and get us where we need to be.”
That November 5th match at Chatfield is set to tip off at around 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.