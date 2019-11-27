By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Senior middle hitter Lydia Lange has been selected for the Class A Minnesota All-State volleyball (first) team for a second consecutive year. The talented player earned Honorable Mention on the All-State list back in 2017, too.
Lange also made a third straight appearance on the TRC All Conference squad. She was joined in that honor by senior teammates Alexis Simpson (who played outside hitter) and setter Haley Jennings, both of whom made the All Conference team for a second straight year. Junior Lyza Hoscheit (who played rightside hitter) earned Honorable Mention on the All-TRC list.
Career stats for the graduating seniors are impressive. Lange totaled 1,208 kills and 664 digs, with an outstanding .321 attacking efficiency average. Simpson totaled 458 kills and 556 digs. Jennings set 1,640 assists and got 420 digs.
Caledonia coach Scott Koepke commented on his All-TRC crew:
“Lydia has been a powerful force for us at the net for the last four years. We are also proud of her for how hard she has worked on her back row defense. Lydia will be missed next year.”
“Alexis has been a powerful force at the net for us the past two years. Her defensive explosiveness has been fun to watch. Alexis will be missed next year.
“Haley blossomed into a dynamic setter this year. It was fun to watch her grow over the course of the season. She led our team night in and night out. Haley will be missed next year.
“Lyza is a very strong attacker and one of the hardest working players I have ever coached. Her energy, eye contact, and communication is second to none and we are very excited to have her back next year.”
In addition, Academic All Conference awards have been presented to junior setter Claire Buttell, Lyza Hoscheit, Lydia Lange, sophomore outside hitter Brianna Stemper, sophomore middle hitter Grace Myhre, and sophomore outside hitter Alysha Heaney.
